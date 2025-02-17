Maha Kumbh Mela: Governors, MPs Among High-Profile Personalities To Take Holy Dip Today

Prayagraj: Several prominent political leaders and ministers are set to visit Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations at Triveni Sangam. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will be taking a holy dip in the Sangam and offering prayers at the Lete Hanuman Temple.

West Bengal Governor, Lakshmi Ananda Bose, is also in the city and will take a dip in the Sangam before returning to Kolkata on Tuesday. Tripura Governor S Raghunath Reddy, along with his family members, is also expected to participate in the spiritual event on Monday. Maharashtra Governor, C P Radhakrishnan is also expected to take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Union Minister of Labor and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of State for Energy and Alternative Energy, Dr Somendra Tomar also arrived in the city to take the holy dip. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister, Nara Lokesh, is in Prayagraj to witness the Kumbh celebrations.

A significant delegation of MPs is also present. Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is among those who will take a dip in the Sangam on Monday. Other MPs, including Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayly, BY Raghavendra, and BS Yediyurappa, have also arrived in the city for the occasion. MP Dr K Laxman, BJP OBC Morcha National President, is also in attendance.

Meanwhile, a team of 20 members, including IAS officer Praveen Gedam, arrived from Maharashtra to study the crowd management strategies for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, Maharashtra, scheduled for 2027.

Ola's co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Agarwal, visited Varanasi on Sunday, highlighting the significant infrastructure development in the city, particularly from Babatpur Airport to the city centre. Speaking about his personal connection to the city, Bhavesh shared that Varanasi is his maternal hometown, and he frequently visited with his mother.

During his visit, Bhavesh expressed excitement about attending the Maha Kumbh, seeing it as an important spiritual experience, and committed to taking positive initiatives for rural employment and development. He also expressed the desire to expand Ola's services to rural areas, her the majority of India's population resides. He emphasised the company's focus on advancing electric vehicle technology and creating employment opportunities.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela continues to draw large crowds of devotees who are arriving to take a dip at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.