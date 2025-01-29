ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Woman, Daughter Among 4 From Karnataka Die In Maha Kumbh Stampede

Bengaluru: At least four persons, including a woman and her daughter, from Karnataka's Belagavi district died in the stampede that occurred at Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Jyoti Hattarwad (50) and her daughter Megha Hattarwad (25), Arun Korpade and Mahadevi Bavanur (51). All hailed from Belagavi, 500 km north of Bengaluru. They were part of a 60-member team that had gone to Prayagraj in two buses.

Belagavi District Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan confirmed the four deaths and said a police team is being dispatched to Prayagraj to bring back the bodies.

Jyoti and Megha, residents of Vadgaon area in Belagavi along with two of their friends left Belagavi on January 26 afternoon, said Deepak, Jyoti's husband. He said both mother and daughter spoke to him through a video call on Tuesday night, hours before the tragedy struck them.

"Ever since I got the news of the stampede, I tried calling them but to no avail. Later we got to know that both were seriously injured. But at around 3 pm, Chidambar Patil, who arranged the trip to Prayagraj called me and informed me about the death of my wife and daughter," an inconsolable Deepak said. Megha ran a stationery shop after completing her studies.