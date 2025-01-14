ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mahakumbh Mela: Why Pilgrims Also Visit The Nagvasuki Mandir

Prayagraj: The numbers looked almost the same. People! In crores! On Wednesday, even as crores of people headed to the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela to take the Amrit Snan, the holiest of dips in the Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, an almost equal number of people were seen heading towards another direction after taking the bath leaving one wondering what the destination was.

It turned out to be the Nagvasuki Mandir, situated some kilometres north of the Triveni Sangam and to the extreme north of the Daragani locality of Prayagraj. Situated on the banks of the Ganga, it is the only temple in India that is dedicated to Nag Vasuki, the king of serpents in Hindu mythology. Despite the physically challenging trek to the Triveni Sangam, many were seen taking up another challenging journey to the Nag Vasuki Mandir. They went on to climb up the steep steps to pay obeisance to the king of serpents.

Many of the devotees believe that not visiting the Nagvasuki Mandir after taking the holy dip in the Ganga leaves the pilgrimage to the Mahakumbh Mela incomplete. According to Hindu texts, Nag Vasuki is a vital figure in Indian mythology. He is mentioned in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), a major episode in Hinduism that is elaborated in the Vishnu Purana.

He is accorded a significant role in the legend of Samudra Manthana. He is described to have allowed both the devas and the asuras to bind him to Mount Mandara, so that they could use him as their churning rope to extract the amrita (elixir of life) from the Ocean of Milk.

In Hinduism, serpents (nagas) symbolise both fear and protection, representing dual aspects of life. They are considered guardians of treasures, knowledge, and secrets of the universe.

Vasuki is closely associated with Lord Shiva, who wears him around his neck. This connection signifies the control of primal energy and the balance of life forces.

Pilgrims visit the Nagvasuki Mandir to seek protection from fears, particularly the fear of unknown dangers. The temple’s serene location near the Ganga also offers an opportunity for meditation and reflection.

The most important festival at the Nagvasuki Mandir is Nag Panchami, celebrated in the month of Shravana (July-August). Devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers, milk, and flowers to Nag Vasuki, seeking protection from snake bites and blessings for prosperity.