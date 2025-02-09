Maha Kumbh 2025: Singer Sanpreet Kaur's Hymns Resonating At Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj: People from different walks of life are coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and offering their services to the saints and Naga sadhus there. Singer Sanpreet Kaur, who has come from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is doing Bhajan Seva at the Akharas and singing Bhajans. Along with this, Sanpreet also sings Bhajans of Gods and Goddesses to the devotees who come to the fair. She goes to the banks of the Ganga river and sings Bhajans to Maa Ganga. Her Bhajans have become popular and are appreciated by the saints as well as the devotees.

In Sangam city, Sanpreet Kaur has become known as a Bhajan singer who goes to the sadhus and saints in the Akharas and sings devotional songs for them. Sanpreet Kaur spoke to ETV Bharat about how since childhood, her mind has been engaged in devotion to God and singing Bhajans.

For this reason, she has come to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and is doing Bhajan Seva here. She says that people come to the Maha Kumbh to serve according to their capacity. She has a voice given by God and with this voice, she is serving the saints by singing Bhajans, she said.

When saints and devotees are happy to hear the Bhajans sung by her, she too gets happiness and peace just by seeing them. For this inner happiness, she is doing Bhajan Seva in Maha Kumbh. Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has praised Sanpreet's Bhajan Seva.

Singer Sanpreet Kaur is constantly going round the fair area and performing Bhajan Seva. So far in the fair area, she has performed bhajans at the camps of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balka Nand Giri of Aahwan Akhara as well as at Niranjani Akhara. The saints there have lauded her bhajan services.

Sanpreet Kaur says that she is not a Sadhvi but she likes the company of saints. Due to the grace of saints, she has received the blessings of Maa Saraswati and due to her grace, she is giving Bhajan Seva. Sanpreet says that along with Bhajans, she likes reading religious texts and listening to discourses.