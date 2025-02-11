Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Massive Pilgrim Turnout Expected On Maghi Purnima, Traffic Advisory Issued

Prayagraj: With lakhs of devotees expected to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Maghi Purnima on February 12 during the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Prayagraj administration has come up with a detailed traffic advisory for the devotees.
For the past one week, all the adjoining districts including Prayagraj are reeling under severe traffic congestions with all roads leading to the mela grounds packed with devotees. In order to ensure smooth traffic movement, the state government has come up with an elaborate plan.
Under which, the entire mela area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' till February 13. A total of 52 new officers have been sent to Maha Kumbh for better crowd management. The administration has appealed to the devotees to follow the traffic rules and cooperate so as to facilitate the the fourth Amrit Snan on Wednesday.
'No vehicle zone' from 4 am on February 11 till February 13:
In view of the holy bath of Maghi Purnima, the administration has declared the entire mela area a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on February 11. Only vehicles related to essential and emergency services will be allowed entry into the mela area.
All private and public vehicles carrying devotees to Prayagraj are being parked in the parking slots of the respective route after 4 am on 11 February. Following which, traffic movement in the city is under control and the roads too are not completely choked.
From 5 pm on February 11 onwards, the 'no vehicle zone' restrictions will be in place across the city as well as the mela area for smooth movement of pedestrians.
This special traffic plan will remain in force till the holy bath is completed on 12 February. This is aimed at ensuring the safe evacuation of devotees in the mela area.
This restriction will be applicable also for the Kalpvasi vehicles used by 10 lakh devotees. The administration has requested all Kalpvasis to follow the rules and use only authorised parking slots.
More than 45 crore devotees have already taken holy dip in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela since January 13. There are still 15 days left for the mela to conclude and the administration expects that the pilgrim turnout will create a new record tomorrow on Maghi Purnima and then on Shivaratri.
Police advisory:
- Go through different lanes to reach Sangam Ghat.
- Restrict to your lane during the holy bath.
- After bath and darshan, devotees should go straight to the parking slots.
- Maintain queues during darshan in temples.
- Take the help of police if needed as personnel are at spot to help.
- The traffic police personnel are also ready to help.
- In case of any health related problem, get yourself examined in the hospital in the nearest sector.
- Be patient on barricading and pontoon bridges, avoid hurrying and jostling.
- Use only paper, jute or eco-friendly utensils and kulhar.
What to avoid:
- Devotees should not stop at one place together.
- Under no circumstance should devotees entering and exiting come face to face.
- Do not pay attention to rumours
- Do not hurry for darshan in temples or holy bath.
- Do not stop on the roads, creating obstructions.
- Avoid getting misled regarding the arrangements or facilities.
- Avoid forwarding misleading news.
- Avoid using plastic sheets and utensils.
Parking areas of vehicles:
- Kanpur-Prayagraj Marg: Vehicles of devotees coming from Kanpur can be parked in Beli Kachhar and Bela Kachhar one or two via Nawabganj, Malak Harhar.
- Kaushambi-Prayagraj Road: Devotees entering the city from Kaushambi Road will be able to park their vehicles in Nehru Park and Air Force Ground parking slots.
- Pratapgarh-Lucknow-Prayagraj Road: Vehicles coming from Pratapgarh and Lucknow can be parked till Beli Kachhar and Bela Kachhar two. From here, one can proceed further by e-rickshaws.
- Jaunpur-Prayagraj Road: If you are coming to Prayagraj from Jaunpur, then you will have to come from Sahason via Garapur. Vehicles will have to be parked at Sugar Mill Parking Jhunsi and Puresurdas Parking Gara Road.
- Varanasi-Prayagraj Road: Devotees coming from Varanasi to Prayagraj will have to park their vehicles in Shivpur Ustapur parking, Patel Bagh, Kanha Motors parking from Kanihar Railway Underbridge to reach the fair area.
- Mirzapur-Prayagraj Road: If you are coming from Mirzapur road, then you will be allowed to come till Devrakh Uparhar and Saraswati Hi-Tech Parking. At the same time, the vehicles of devotees coming from Rewa road will be parked at Naini Agriculture Institute and Nav Prayag Parking Area.
Helpline numbers for devotees:
- Chief Minister Helpline Number-1076
- Women Power Line –1090
- Police Emergency Service -112
- Fire Service-101
- Prayagraj Nagar Helpline –1920
- Ambulance Service –108
- Women and Child Helpline –1098
- Kumbh Helpline Number
- Fair Police 1944
- Helpline Number for Pregnant Women and Newborns –102
- UP Roadways Helpline Number: 18001802877 and WhatsApp Number 9415049606