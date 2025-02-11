ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Massive Pilgrim Turnout Expected On Maghi Purnima, Traffic Advisory Issued

Prayagraj: With lakhs of devotees expected to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Maghi Purnima on February 12 during the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Prayagraj administration has come up with a detailed traffic advisory for the devotees.

For the past one week, all the adjoining districts including Prayagraj are reeling under severe traffic congestions with all roads leading to the mela grounds packed with devotees. In order to ensure smooth traffic movement, the state government has come up with an elaborate plan.

Under which, the entire mela area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' till February 13. A total of 52 new officers have been sent to Maha Kumbh for better crowd management. The administration has appealed to the devotees to follow the traffic rules and cooperate so as to facilitate the the fourth Amrit Snan on Wednesday.

'No vehicle zone' from 4 am on February 11 till February 13:

In view of the holy bath of Maghi Purnima, the administration has declared the entire mela area a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on February 11. Only vehicles related to essential and emergency services will be allowed entry into the mela area.

All private and public vehicles carrying devotees to Prayagraj are being parked in the parking slots of the respective route after 4 am on 11 February. Following which, traffic movement in the city is under control and the roads too are not completely choked.

From 5 pm on February 11 onwards, the 'no vehicle zone' restrictions will be in place across the city as well as the mela area for smooth movement of pedestrians.