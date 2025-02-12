On Maghi Purnima, Over 73 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam: Yogi Keeping Eye From Lucknow War Room

Prayagraj: Amid elaborate arrangements, over 73 lakh people took a dip at the Sangam till 6 am on Wednesday on the occasion of Maghi Purnima during the Maha Kumbh mela here.

The sacred bath began early Wednesday and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been monitoring the event from Lucknow. The full moon period, which marks the conclusion of the month-long Kalpvas, is considered spiritually vibrant phase for Hindu faithful.

While lakhs of devotees are headed to the Sangam Nose to take a dip, the Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said that by 6 am, 73.60 lakh people, including 10 lakh Kalpwasis, had taken the ritual dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats.

CM Adityanath, who has been monitoring the Maghi Purnima Snan since 4 am, is taking regular updates on the Maghi Purnima Snan at Sangam, Prayagraj, from the war room set up at his official residence in Lucknow. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima.

"Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for the holy bath at the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati fulfill everyone's wishes," he posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today convened a meeting in the War Room at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, from 4 AM, to closely monitor the arrangements in Prayagraj on the occasion of the holy Magh Purnima Snan Parv. Accompanied by the DGP, Principal Secretary Home, and Chief Minister’s Secretariat officials, he continuously reviewed live updates on TV, issuing necessary instructions in real-time. Earlier, during Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, CM Yogi had similarly held a War Room meeting from 3:30 AM, closely monitoring the event, says the Chief Minister's Office.

"The Chief Minister assessed the overall security and logistical arrangements for the Magh Purnima Snan, ensuring that devotees faced no inconvenience and were provided with optimal facilities. CM Yogi instructed officials to maintain tight security at the bathing sites and to make all necessary arrangements for devotees. He emphasized enhancing administrative preparedness, particularly in security measures and traffic management, to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free holy dip at Triveni Sangam for crores of devotees" : Chief Minister's Office

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and officials of CM Secretariat are also present at the war room, it said. Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The movement of devotees is going on smoothly and we are taking care of all (crowd) pressure points."

"We have made elaborate arrangements during the previous 'snan' on Basant Panchami too. Our arrangements have been further augmented this time,” he said.

Talking about security arrangements in place for today’s snan, the SSP said, “More deployment has been done at all the pressure points. Along with that, we are briefing people to ensure a smooth movement."

After the Maghi Purnima bath, the around 10 lakh kalpvasis will start leaving the Maha Kumbh. The administration has requested all Kalpvasis to follow traffic rules and use only authorised parking spaces.

Lakhs of devotees have already taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats since the bathing started early morning. Millions of devotees are headed to the Sangam Nose to take a dip.

The ongoing Magh Mela 2025 witnessed a massive influx of devotees, with over 48.83 million people taking a holy dip in the Ganga till 0400 hrs on Monday. The total number of pilgrims visiting the mela grounds has reached 38.83 million, while Kalpwasis staying in the area have crossed 10 million. According to officials, the cumulative number of devotees who have performed snan since the beginning of the festival has now exceeded 462.5 million as of February 11, 2025.

More footfall expected

The footfall is expected to increase further as the mela progresses, with more auspicious bathing dates lined up in the coming days. Authorities have deployed extensive security and administrative measures to manage the massive gathering, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims. Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi said, "Today is the snan of 'Maghi Purnima'. This time an unexpected crowd has come to the Mela. The snan is going on. A large number of devotees are coming here. All preparations have been. Vaibhav Krishna, DIG Prayagraj, also told about the significant arrival of devotees for the 'snan' during Magh Purnima,said," On the occasion of Magh Purnima, devotees are arriving here in large numbers, for 'snan'...our preparations are really good...everything is under control...parking, traffic diversions, everything is activated...devotees are following the rules and regulations."

Officials said they have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion to ensure the devotees take the sacred bath without any hassle.

The fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday, while the entire city will become a no-vehicle zone from 5 pm onwards, with an exemption for emergency and essential services. To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles.

Prayagraj ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said special police forces have been deployed at all places where crowd management becomes challenging.

The special traffic plan will remain in force till the completion of the bathing ritual to ensure safe evacuation of devotees from the fair area in case of any emergency.

Bhaskar said that real time data is being collected from toll plazas and officials of neighboring districts so that the number of vehicles coming and the routes can be monitored and regulated.

Srinivas, who has come from Andhra Pradesh to take a holy dip, said, "It feels good. The UP government has made good arrangements. Many thanks to Yogi Adityanath ji, many thanks to Prime Minister Modi. Everyone has come to take a bath on Maghi Purnima."

Another devotee, Gayatri, said, "I am very happy to be here at the Kumbh Mela. I feel very good to be here on this auspicious occasion. The UP government has created a good atmosphere here. Actually being a Hindu, this is the first time I have really felt like an Indian. People have shown their religiousness and unity has been promoted."

Officials said the state transport department has arranged 1,200 additional shuttle buses, which will be available every 10 minutes, for the return of the devotees.

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that only 14 days are left for the Maha Kumbh to end. More than 45 crore people have taken a dip in the Sangam so far since the grand religious event started on January 13.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26 with the final Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

A stampede during the Manui Amaswya 'Amirt Snan' on January 29 had left, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, 30 dead and 60 injured.