Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, World's Largest Religious Gathering, Begins; PM Modi's 'Special Day' Message For Pilgrims

Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh 2025, which will witness the participation of around 35 crore people over the next one-and-a-half months in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, begins with the first holy bath on the occasion of Paush Purnima today (Jan 13, 2025).

The Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place in the vicinity of Triveni Sangam - the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Early Monday morning, Prayagraj witnessed a large gathering of devotees at the Sangam as Maha Kumbh commenced with the 'Shahi Snan'.

Pertinently, at least 85 lakh people took a dip at the confluence since Saturday. Of them, 35 lakh bathed on Saturday, while another 50 lakh took the holy dip on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a "special day" as it brought together countless people in a sacred confluence.

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," Modi said in a post on X today morning.

In another post he said, "I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay."

Paush Purnima 2025: Date and Time

According to the Drik Panchang, the full moon date of Paush month Shukla Paksha starts at 5:03 am on January 13 and ends on January 14 at 3:56 am.

Auspicious timings on Paush Purnima 2025

Ravi Yoga: 07:15 AM to 10:38 AM

Brahma Muhurta: 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM

Abhijit: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:15 PM to 02:57 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 05:42 PM to 06:09 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 05:45 PM to 07:06 PM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:54 AM to 07:15 AM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:03 AM, Jan 14 to 12:57 AM, Jan 14

A sea of devotees at Prayagraj

A large number of devotees were seen arriving at the bank of Triveni Sangam early Monday. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion. A devotee Vijay Kumar said, "... The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good."

"We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India...," another devotee said. A devotee from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Chunni Lal said, "...I thank CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi; we all are feeling good by being here." "The government has made good arrangements. I am thankful to the media as well... We are going to take a holy dip," he said.

Teams of NDRF and Uttar Pradesh Police are deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees. This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years. It will conclude on February 26.

Budget of Rs 7,000 Crore For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said on Sunday that during the period of Mauni Amavasya (from January 25 to January 30), an estimated four to five crore devotees are expected to reach the holy city and participate in the festivities.

The state budget for the 45-day-long mega event is around Rs 7,000 crore, Singh said. "2019 was Kumbh. This is Maha Kumbh, and in the last Kumbh, we received 24 crore pilgrims, and this time we are expecting more than 35 crore pilgrims. Arrangements are also being made like that. The area of the mela has increased by almost 25 per cent. This time it is being set up at around 4,000 hectares, while in the last Kumbh, it was set up in an area of around 3,200 hectares," Singh told PTI in an interview.

Drawing further comparison with the 2019 Kumbh, Singh said, "This time, we have divided the Mela area into 25 sectors as compared to 20 sectors in 2019. The lengths of ghats have been increased to 12 kilometres (in 2025) from eight kilometres (in 2019). The parking area too has been increased to 1850 hectares this time as compared to 1291 hectares in 2019.

"There was a drastic change when you compare what was done in 2013 and 2019, and you will find a quantum improvement and jump this time, because money-wise also, last time we had spent around Rs 3,500 crore, and this time it is just double, and we are spending around Rs 7,000 crore. The state budget for the Maha Kumbh is Rs 7,000 crore." The central government's departments have also invested a lot, he said, adding, "in the railways you will find revamping, National Highways also," he said.

When asked about the arrangements for Mauni Amavasya, he said it has always seen the highest number of visitors during Kumbh. "An estimated four-five crore devotees are expected during the period of Mauni Amawasya this time (from January 25 to January 30), while in 2019, the figures stood at three-four crore. There are six important (major bathing) dates on which there will be more pilgrims and more crowd.

"So, on those days, as a precautionary measure, the state government does not extend any VIP protocol to anybody. So, we request all the VVIPs not to come on those six days. We try to accommodate or invite them for days, which are non-major bathing days." The estimated number of Kalpvasis in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is 15-20 lakh, while it was 10 lakh in 2019, he said. The number of pontoon bridges has also witnessed a rise to 30 this time from 22 in 2019, while the mela area's road length has been increased to more than 450 kilometres from 299 kilometres.

50 lakh devotees take a dip day before Paush Purnima

Nearly 50 lakh devotees took a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday, a day ahead of the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima.

Men, women, elderly individuals, children, and a large number of saints and seers converged at the Sangam to perform the sacred ritual, seeking blessings, an official statement issued in Lucknow on Sunday said. On Saturday, 33 lakh devotees visited the Mela to bathe in the Sangam, Director Information Shishir said, adding that in past two days over 85 lakh people had bathed in the river.

All 13 akharas –- considered the representatives of Sanatan Dharma — have set up their camps in zones designated to them, ahead of the commencement of the grand festival. On Sunday, Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin completed its entry into the camp area, marking the culmination of the akhara processions.

Officials remain on high alert, ensuring arrangements for crowd management, sanitation, and public safety are in place.