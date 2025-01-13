ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know Who Acharya Kailashanand Giri Is, Spiritual Guru Of Lauren Powell Jobs, Wife Of Steve Jobs

Dehradun: The world's largest religious, spiritual, and cultural event, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, has begun in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, celebrating the rich culture of Sanatan Dharma. Devotees from across the globe gather for the holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Among the notable visitors, this time is Lauren Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, whose participation in the Kumbh has garnered widespread attention.

Lauren Powell Jobs, one of the wealthiest women in the world, has not only taken part in the Kumbh Mela, but has also made Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri her spiritual guru. She has expressed her faith in Sanatan Dharma by undertaking Kalpavas, a rigorous spiritual practice during the Kumbh Mela. Swami Kailashanand Giri has given her a new name, 'Kamala,' along with a gotra, marking a significant moment in her spiritual journey.

Swami Kailashanand Giri: The Leading Spiritual Figure of Niranjani Akhara

Swami Kailashanand Giri holds the prestigious position of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Niranjan Peethadheeshwar of Niranjani Akhara, one of the 13 major akharas in the Hindu spiritual tradition. His position is comparable to that of the President in the political hierarchy, as he oversees the spiritual activities of the Akhara, guiding countless followers. Kailashanand Giri became Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara in 2021, after holding similar prestigious posts, including that of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Agni Akhara.

A Humble Beginning and Devotional Journey

Born on January 1, 1976, in Jamui, Bihar, Kailashanand Giri hails from a middle-class family. He left home at a young age, dedicating his life to devotion and spiritual practices. Saints like Kailashanand Giri, who embrace the life of asceticism, transcend familial attachments and devote themselves solely to the service of society, country, and God. To earn the title of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, one must master the Vedas, Puranas, and other sacred texts through rigorous training and intense spiritual practices.

Penance and Dedication: The Hallmarks of Kailashanand Giri's Spiritual Path

Swami Kailashanand Giri's dedication to spiritual practices is well known. As the head of the Kali temple at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar, he performs rigorous penances, especially during the months of Sawan and Navratri, sitting in deep meditation for 22 to 24 hours without moving. This exceptional discipline attracts devotees from far and wide, who come to witness his powerful connection with the divine.