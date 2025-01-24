Calling Harsha Richhariya A 'Sadhvi' Is Insult To Sanatan Dharma, Says Former Friend

Prayagraj: Social media influencer, Harsha Richhariya, who became an Internet sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, is now grabbing attention with the arrival of Deepak Saraswat, a resident of Gwalior, who claims to be her former friend.

Deepak told ETV Bharat that he was Harsha's friend during 2015-16, but she suddenly blocked him from both her social media account and phone's contact list. He alleged Harsha had lied about her home state being Uttarakhand as she hails from Bhopal and is posing as a saint only to grab popularity so as to get good roles in films and serials.

"I don't know why she blocked me because there was never any quarrel between us. We met in Mumbai, where Harsha worked as an anchor. She did not act in films but had worked in one or two albums. I was surprised when I came to know that Harsha joined Sanatan Dharma and has become a sanyasi," Deepak said.

Deepak alleged that Harsha is using the Maha Kumbh Mela platform to bring fame for herself. "She is calling herself a Sanatani to get offers from 'Bigg Boss' or a film. She should do whatever she wants, stay in the company of sadhus and saints but calling herself a Sadhvi is an insult. Wearing saffron clothes, sporting a tilak, sitting with saints and saying such things do not suit her. If this continues, then the essence of Sanatan Dharma will get lost," Deepak said.

According to him, Kumbh is related to people's faith and devotees wait for years to come here. "I came to Kumbh Mela in 2019 and had vowed that I will come again if I accomplish anything in life. Now that I have done some work, I have come here to take a dip in the holy river," she added.

Deepak further questioned Harsha's initiation process, saying whatever claims she has made are false. "A model or actor can be a Sanatani but how did Harsha become a Sadhvi? This is the question that I want to ask. Any person, no matter from which profession, can become a saint," he said.

Deepak has accused Harsha of lying about her home-state. WWE wrestler Rinku Singh is serving Premanand Maharaj with a pure and calm heart but when Harsha came here, she lied that she has come from Uttarakhand, whereas she is a resident of Bhopal. She is alleging of being defamed. "Who can defame you when you are a Sanatani at heart and a Sadhvi? You should not have lust, anger and greed but you are not even replying to people," he added.

Narrating his past experience with Harsha, Deepak said when they had first met, they became good friends and wanted to work together. But after coming to the limelight, Harsha has forgotten everyone, he alleged.