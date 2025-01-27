Maha Kumbh 2025: Foreign Sadhus at Sai Maa Camp Doing 45-Day Kalpavas at Kumbh Area

Prayagraj: On the banks of the confluence of the Ganga-Jamuna-Saraswati here, diverse camps of sadhus catch the attention of the devotees. Amogn these, there is also a big camp of saints drawn from many foreign countries. At this camp, all are from other countries right from the chief Mahamandaleshwar to other Mahamandaleshwars. Influenced by Sanatan Dharma, they have taken sanyas and started spreading its message all over.

These foreign saints have come from Japan, France, America, Russia and Israel. They include doctors, engineers and teachers. Sai Maa is one of these saints. Born in a Hindu Brahmin family in Mauritius, Sai Maa has dedicated her life to the promotion of Sanatan Dharma. As the first woman of the 2,700-year-old Vishnuswami dynasty to receive the title of Jagadguru, Sai Maa has set up her camp in the Maha Kumbh area with her disciples and devotees.

Foreign Sadhus at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Sai Maa has established an ashram in Varanasi. Apart from this, she has also established spiritual centers in USA, Japan, Canada, Europe, Israel and South America. Along with PhD in spirituality, she has many other achievements to her credit. On the orders of Sai Maa, many disciples have taken a pledge of lifelong sadhana and service.

100 foreigners in camp: Sai Maa has initiated many foreigners in Maha Kumbh. Even now more than 100 foreigners from different countries are staying in her camp. They are performing the 45-day Kalpavas of Kumbh with full Sanatan tradition. The biggest thing is that there are not one or two but about 12 Mahamandaleshwars in her camp. All of them are foreigners. Some of them are engineers, some are doctors, some are psychologists and some are teachers. Influenced by Sanatan and Sai Maa, they changed their life's goal. In the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, nine brahmacharis of Sai Maa were initiated as Mahamandaleshwar in the All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara of Vishnuswami lineage.

Spreading Sanatan: Among them, Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Swami Parmeshwar Das Maharaj is the spiritual advisor of Swami Ji Shaktidham Foundation of Varanasi. He has played many leadership roles with Jagadguru Sai Maa in the last 30 years. He teaches and trains all over the world. He has published six books. He has a PhD in psychology. Mahamandaleshwar Mahant 108 Shri Devi Maa Chilika is spreading the word of Sanatan. Shri Devi Maa is inspired by the teachings of Jagadguru Sai Maa. She is the founder and head teacher of America's first spiritual school, Vidalinada. Shri Devi Maa shares the teachings of Sanatan Dharma with Spanish-speaking audiences through online programs, workshops, retreats and holy pilgrimages to India.

Mahamandleshwar Mahant Triveni Das Maharaj is the Managing Director of Jagadguru Sai Maa's global organization, MAA, in Florida, USA. Mahamandleshwar Mahant Jayendra Das Maharaj manages an ashram in France. Jayendra Das Maharaj is a teacher, speaker and coach. He shares Vedic energy and wisdom through Tai Chi workshops and transformational teachings in Europe and North America. Jayendra Das has a background in engineering and ergonomics. He left all these things and took sanyas.

Devotes life to spirituality: Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Lalita Shri Maa lives in Colorado USA. Lalita Shri Maa is a spiritual guide, healer and teacher. She has more than 20 years of experience in self-control and trauma healing. Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Rajeshwari Maa is a transformational teacher, energy healer in Tokyo, Japan. She is the founding leader of the organization and community of Jagadguru Sai Maa in Japan. Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Jeevan Das Maharaj is a licensed clinical psychotherapist, spiritual teacher and coach in Florida USA.

On his spiritual journey, Triveni Das Maharaj says that this is a big thing, adding "earlier I used to focus on my work, but after meeting Sai Maa, I realized that I can devote my life to people in a better way, so I took sanyas." Later Sai Maa made me Mahamandaleshwar and gave me the responsibility of taking forward the Sanatan tradition and now I am living my life with joy for the last 23 years, Triveni Das Maharaj said.

Serving as Mahamandaleshwar: Swami Parmeshwar Das Maharaj is also a Mahamandaleshwar. He takes charge of the US Ashram. He says that I was in the dark earlier. After completing PhD, he is moving forward in life in the field of psychology. Apart from this, he is also serving everyone in Kumbh by joining Sanatan. Mahamandaleshwar Jayant Das Maharaj of France says that he lived a good life as an engineer, but later decided to leave everything and do something different. He took the path of Sanatan. He became Mahamandaleshwar after taking sanyas.

Mahamandaleshwar Rajeshwari of Japan was a mother teacher. Now she is moving forward in life by joining Sanatan. Acharya Dayanand Das, who takes care of the Israel Ashram, was a yoga teacher. He chose Sanatan after being influenced by yoga. After taking sanyas, he is now working to spread Sanatan Dharma as Mahamandaleshwar.