'Excited, Hopeful And Extremely Happy:' Sudha Murty After Arriving In Maha Kumbh

Murty, a celebrated author and philanthropist, is known for her simple lifestyle. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 and Padma Shri in 2006.

Sudha Murty after her arrival at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

Updated : Jan 21, 2025, 2:55 PM IST

Prayagraj: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who arrived at the Maha Kumbh, expressed her joy for being a part of the special religious event. She is on a three-day visit to the Maha Kumbh. "I am very excited because this is 'Teerthraj'. It (Maha Khumbh) came after 144 years and I am excited, hopeful and extremely happy. I am here for three days."

Murty, a celebrated author and philanthropist, is known for her simple lifestyle. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 and the Padma Shri in 2006 for her contribution to the field of social work.

She has contributed to English and Kannada literature and retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. Murty is the mother-in-law of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, has witnessed a continuous flow of devotees. By 6 pm on the eighth day of the festival on Monday, over 5.33 million devotees had taken the holy dip.

Overall around 87.9 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Sangam Triveni as of January 20. People strongly believe that taking a dip at Sangam Triveni washes away their sins and also paves the way to Heaven Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world.

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

