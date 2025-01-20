Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence Of Cultures On Rich Display at Mela Pandals Of Different States

Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 being organized in Prayagraj has been offering glimpses into different cultures of India showcased at one place. With the saints and sages from all over the country and the cultures of different states from across the country are being accommodated together in the pandals and other facilities being provided there.

There have been 12 magnificent pavilions of different states ready on the sands of Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers. The Maha Kumbh Nagar in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh has become a throbbing centre of different traditions drawn from across the country. All this has become possible as the ministers have personally distributed invitations to those coming from different parts of the country on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which is having a huge impact.

The Yogi government has been making many efforts that the cultural richness of all the states come out in all their splendour at one place, which is at the Kumbh Mela venue.

Maha Kumbh spread over 25 km: The Maha Kumbh area is divided into different sectors spread over ​​more than 25 km, every sector has a different view. In Sector 7, you will get to see the confluence of culture of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan along with Changlo of Nagaland and Shondol folk dance of Leh.

This time, Madhya Pradesh Pavilion is mesmerizing the audience with its attractive presentations of tribal Bhagoria dance. This dance is a part of the Bhagoria festival celebrated by tribal communities before Holi, in which colorful costumes, the sound of drums and cymbals and the dance of the youth playing with gulaal is making the Maha Kumbh even more special. Through this dance, a message is being given about the deep roots of tribal culture and its preservation.

Religious films are also being shown here. Apart from this, devotees are entertained with folk dance and music performances from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Vedic clock becomes the center of attraction: The vedic clock installed in the Madhya Pradesh pavilion has become a special center of attraction for the devotees. This is termed as the world's first clock. This vedic clock was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ujjain on February 29 last year. It has been installed outside the pandal, to see which devotees are reaching Sector 7 from far and wide.

Rajasthan's pavilion has laid special emphasis on showcasing its historical heritage. Glimpses of Rajasthan's famous forts Hawa Mahal, Jaigarh, Chittor Fort and Vijay Stambh are being shown here. Apart from this, the devotees coming here are also being treated special food. For which people can be seen queuing up and tasting the food. Rajasthan's folk music, dance and cultural programs will continue throughout the mela.

Garba of Gujarat and Kuchipudi of Andhra Pradesh: Garba of Gujarat, Kuchipudi of Andhra Pradesh, Jogini dance of Uttar Pradesh, Chholia of Uttarakhand and Chherchhera dance of Chhattisgarh are displaying their special identity. Every state has presented its cultural heritage in a unique way. Mask dance of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Changlo of Nagaland and Shondol of Leh Ladakh are also adding colours to the cultural flow of this Maha Kumbh.

The North Central Zone Cultural Center has also promoted the creative development of art and literature. Various aspects of Indian culture are being communicated here through cultural performances, music, dance and exhibitions. A unique confluence of Indian unity and diversity is being seen through the pavilions of Maha Kumbh, which brought together varied cultures together.