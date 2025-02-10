Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Devotees Concerned Over Surge In Airfares To Prayagraj, Waiting Lists In Regular Trains

New Delhi: With the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessing a massive turnout of pilgrims from across the country and abroad, long waiting lists in regular trains and skyrocketing airfares have left devotees worried.
Browsing several flight booking websites reveals that airfares from Delhi to Prayagraj have surged unexpectedly from 13,000 to 28,000 on Monday. A few days ago, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India urged airlines to increase capacity by adding flights and rationalising fares.
In view of likely surge in demand, DG (CA) met airlines on 23 January 2025 and urged them to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalize fares.— DGCA (@DGCAIndia) January 25, 2025
Taking to social media, DGCA earlier informed, “To meet increased demand for air travel to Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh, DGCA has approved 81 additional flights in January, raising Prayagraj connectivity to 132 flights from across India.”
“In view of the likely surge in demand, DG(CA) met airlines on January 23 and urged them to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalising fares,” DGCA added.
Several devotees who want to visit Maha Kumbh Mela to take holy dip rued that airfares to Prayagraj are extremely high compared to ordinary days.
A netizen, Ankit S, shared a screenshot of airfares of various airlines which shows charges varying from Rs 27,000 to 65,000 on social media X. “Unregulated flight fares for Maha Kumbh. A single person return flight fare from Mumbai to Prayagraj or even Varanasi is starting from 50k which is totally unjustified and exploitation of consumers, tourists and people visiting Maha Kumbh. DGCA India unjustified fares.”
Similarly, the railway passengers are also concerned due of the long waiting lists in regular trains.
Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said 130 trains have departed from the mela areas today. All Maha Kumbh railway stations are operating smoothly.
Yesterday, 12.5 lakh pilgrims were facilitated and a record 330 trains departed from Prayagraj Mahakumbh area stations. Today, 130 trains have departed from the mela area so far.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 10, 2025
“Yesterday, 12.5 lakh pilgrims were facilitated and a record 330 trains departed from Prayagraj Mahakumbh area stations. Today, 130 trains have departed from the mela areas so far. All Maha Kumbh mela railway stations are operating smoothly,” Union Minister Vaishnaw posted on his X handle.
Informing about the Maha Kumbh Mela special trains, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways said, “For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during Maha Kumbh Mela, Railways have decided to run Maha Kumbh Mela special trains. From February 10 to 15, four trips will be run on Delhi- Phaphamau-Delhi and two trips from February 11 to 13 on Delhi-Phaphamau-Delhi.”
According to CPRO Upadhyay, seats/berths are still available in the Maha Kumbh special trains from February 8 to 17.
Seats are available in around 31 special mela trains numbered 02418, 04066, 04146, 04408, 02276, 04612 and 04526 but there is a long waiting list in regular trains.