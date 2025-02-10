ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Devotees Concerned Over Surge In Airfares To Prayagraj, Waiting Lists In Regular Trains

New Delhi: With the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessing a massive turnout of pilgrims from across the country and abroad, long waiting lists in regular trains and skyrocketing airfares have left devotees worried.

Browsing several flight booking websites reveals that airfares from Delhi to Prayagraj have surged unexpectedly from 13,000 to 28,000 on Monday. A few days ago, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India urged airlines to increase capacity by adding flights and rationalising fares.

Taking to social media, DGCA earlier informed, “To meet increased demand for air travel to Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh, DGCA has approved 81 additional flights in January, raising Prayagraj connectivity to 132 flights from across India.”

“In view of the likely surge in demand, DG(CA) met airlines on January 23 and urged them to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalising fares,” DGCA added.

Several devotees who want to visit Maha Kumbh Mela to take holy dip rued that airfares to Prayagraj are extremely high compared to ordinary days.