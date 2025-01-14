ETV Bharat / lifestyle

"Maha Kumbh Is Not An Occasion For India, It Is For The World!": Foreign Devotees Express Zeal In Prayagraj

Devotees from across the globe took a holy dip as 'Amrit Snan' commenced on the second day of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A devotee performs rituals as she takes a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.
A devotee performs rituals as she takes a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.
By ANI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Prayagraj: Prayagraj is seeing the fervour of devotees from across the world on the second day of the Maha Kumbh Mela. With over 10 million devotees having taken the holy dip so far as per the UP DGP, the place continues to see an evergrowing presence of pilgrims from India and the world.

Nitya Tarangini, a devotee from Russia who has been staying in Vrindavan now told ANI, "I'm very excited because it's such a huge opportunity to take part in this Kumbh Mela because it's very special and many people are coming. We're staying in Vrindavan, we have a temple there, so that's why we came we want to share these books, this knowledge, this Sanatana Dharma."

Another foreign devotee said, "The spirit of India is very powerful at this moment. Jupiter and Saturn are aligned. Maha Kumbh is not an occasion for India, Maha Kumbh is for all world", he expressed enthusiastically.

Makeshwari Dasi, from the United States of America, told ANI, "I feel like we came to a very pure place and I'm anticipating seeing all the people of India, being in the water with them and chanting with them. We're very fortunate that we got to come to not just India but these spiritual places like Prayag".

Today, Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of Sanatan Dharm will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'Snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

TAGGED:

