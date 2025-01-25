ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh: Diplomats From 73 Countries, Including Russia And Ukraine, To Take Dip In Sangam

Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj ( ANI )

Mahakumbh Nagar: Diplomats from 73 countries, including the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine, are coming here for the first time to take a dip in the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand has confirmed that the diplomats are coming on February 1.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also written a letter to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh regarding this, saying diplomats from countries including Japan, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Netherlands, Cameroon, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland and Bolivia will attend Maha Kumbh, Anand added.