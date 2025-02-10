ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh Effect: Record 50 Lakh Devotees Visit Varanasi's Vishwanath Dham Last 9 Days

Varanasi: A whopping 50 lakh devotees have visited Varanasi in the last nine days to have darshan of Baba Vishwanath. The effect of Mahakumbh Mela can be felt in the holy city which saw the maximum number of devotees on February 8. Given the rush, entry of vehicles from outside has been prohibited into the city.

This apart, route diversion has been implemented but the measures have had little impact as approximately 8 to 10 lakh devotees are visiting the city daily. The situation is such that devotees are forced to stand in a 4 km-long queue to have the darshan of Baba Bishwanath.

Numbers at glance

As per the temple administration, 5,69,360 devotees visited Baba Vishwanath's shrine on February 1, about 4,61,759 on February 2, nearly 5,84,224 on February 3, about 5,09,133 on February 4, about 4,89,223 on February 5, nearly 4,56,586 on February 6, nearly 4,94,854 on February 7, about 6,21,307 on February 8 and 4,39,690 till 7 pm on February 9.

The number of devotees was the highest on February 8. Over 50 lakh devotees have already visited the shrine this month which seems a record in itself. Such a crowd has never been witnessed at the shrine even on important religious festivals like Sawan and Shivratri.