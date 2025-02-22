ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh: BJP President JP Nadda Takes Holy Dip At Sangam With Family

Accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Birjesh Pathak, and other leaders, BJP President JP Nadda and his family took a holy dip at the Sangam.

Accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Birjesh Pathak, and other leaders, BJP President JP Nadda and his family took a holy dip at the Sangam.
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda with his family and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 6:08 PM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: BJP president JP Nadda, along with his family, took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh on Saturday, an official statement said. Along with Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta also took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, it added.

Nadda and his family offered prayers to the Sun God and also presented a sari, coconut, flowers and other offerings to the Ganga river, the statement said.

According to an official statement, the BJP president reached Prayagraj airport on Saturday afternoon, where he was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Phulpur MP Praveen Patel.

Upon reaching Arail in Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Nadda and took him to the Sangam by boat. During this time, Nadda and his family also fed grains to the Siberian birds chirping in the Sangam area, it added.

Mahakumbh Nagar: BJP president JP Nadda, along with his family, took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh on Saturday, an official statement said. Along with Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta also took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, it added.

Nadda and his family offered prayers to the Sun God and also presented a sari, coconut, flowers and other offerings to the Ganga river, the statement said.

According to an official statement, the BJP president reached Prayagraj airport on Saturday afternoon, where he was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Phulpur MP Praveen Patel.

Upon reaching Arail in Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Nadda and took him to the Sangam by boat. During this time, Nadda and his family also fed grains to the Siberian birds chirping in the Sangam area, it added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JP NADDA TAKES HOLYJP NADDA AT MAHA KUMBHMAHA KUMBH MELA 2025MAHA KUMBH MELA 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.