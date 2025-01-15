ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh 2025: World's First 'Mahamrityunjay Yantra' Ready In Tapovan Ashram Of Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The world's first 52-foot-long, 52-foot-wide and 52-foot-tall 'Mahamrityunjaya Yantra' has been installed at Tapovan Ashram in Jhunsi Havelis in Prayagraj, the land of Maha Kumbh.

It is believed that the Mahamrityunjaya (victory to death) Yantra makes one healthy and courageous by freeing him from the fear of death, disease and danger. This is a spiritual tool connecting devotees with the higher consciousness of Lord Shiva.

The Mahamrityunjaya Yantra was created in 52 days at a cost of Rs four lakh. A total of 151 'acharyas' are chanting 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra' sitting under this Yantra since Makar Sankranti on January 14. These saints are consecrating 11,11,111 Rudrakshas. These Rudrakshas will be sent by post to the devotees, who visit Maha Kumbh, free of cost.

In order to get Rudrakshas, devotees need to come here and get their names and addresses noted down.

Swami Sahajanand Maharaj, who established this scientific Mahamrityunjaya Yantra, said the main aim behind this move is to remove pollution and depression that the younger generation suffer. This consecrated Rudraksha will keep you stress-free along with bringing positivity in the house as well as cure increasing depression and suicidal tendencies among youth.

Bringing out divine powers hidden in India:

Mahant Sahajanand said that India has been the land of sages and saints. Whatever powers are hidden inside India, nature itself wants those to be revealed before the world. "We are entering the golden era of Independence. After 75 years of Independence, the divine powers can be gathered in the form of a bundle. For this, Mahamrityunjay Yantras will be established at all the 12 Jyotirlingas after Prayagraj," he said.

He said that Yantra will soon be installed in Gujarat's Somnath, Kedarnath, Bhimashankar and Trayambakeshwar. After the 12 Jyotirlingas, this Yantra will be set up in Delhi, he added.

"The aim is to establish India as a power bundle by gathering all the positive powers. This effort is being made so that India can emerge as the world's biggest superpower and economy, and the Sanatan Dharma flag can be raised high in the world," Mahant Sahajanand said.