Maha Kumbh 2025: World's First 'Mahamrityunjay Yantra' Ready In Tapovan Ashram Of Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The world's first 52-foot-long, 52-foot-wide and 52-foot-tall 'Mahamrityunjaya Yantra' has been installed at Tapovan Ashram in Jhunsi Havelis in Prayagraj, the land of Maha Kumbh.
It is believed that the Mahamrityunjaya (victory to death) Yantra makes one healthy and courageous by freeing him from the fear of death, disease and danger. This is a spiritual tool connecting devotees with the higher consciousness of Lord Shiva.
The Mahamrityunjaya Yantra was created in 52 days at a cost of Rs four lakh. A total of 151 'acharyas' are chanting 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra' sitting under this Yantra since Makar Sankranti on January 14. These saints are consecrating 11,11,111 Rudrakshas. These Rudrakshas will be sent by post to the devotees, who visit Maha Kumbh, free of cost.
In order to get Rudrakshas, devotees need to come here and get their names and addresses noted down.
Swami Sahajanand Maharaj, who established this scientific Mahamrityunjaya Yantra, said the main aim behind this move is to remove pollution and depression that the younger generation suffer. This consecrated Rudraksha will keep you stress-free along with bringing positivity in the house as well as cure increasing depression and suicidal tendencies among youth.
Bringing out divine powers hidden in India:
Mahant Sahajanand said that India has been the land of sages and saints. Whatever powers are hidden inside India, nature itself wants those to be revealed before the world. "We are entering the golden era of Independence. After 75 years of Independence, the divine powers can be gathered in the form of a bundle. For this, Mahamrityunjay Yantras will be established at all the 12 Jyotirlingas after Prayagraj," he said.
He said that Yantra will soon be installed in Gujarat's Somnath, Kedarnath, Bhimashankar and Trayambakeshwar. After the 12 Jyotirlingas, this Yantra will be set up in Delhi, he added.
"The aim is to establish India as a power bundle by gathering all the positive powers. This effort is being made so that India can emerge as the world's biggest superpower and economy, and the Sanatan Dharma flag can be raised high in the world," Mahant Sahajanand said.
What does 52 letters of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Mean?
Swami Sahajanand said Mahamrityunjaya Mantra consists of 52 letters, which are actually the 52 energy centres in the country. There are 52 sounds, 52 power centres in our body and 52 Hindi alphabets. Our sages have discovered only 52 types of sounds. The Mahamrityunjaya Yantra which is in the shape of the spine is very scientific, he explained.
It is believed that in Sanatan Dharma, sages and saints used to first establish the Yantra. After this, they used to chant mantras and awaken that Yantra through penance and emotion. Gods used to descend in the Yantra-like body and work for welfare of the world, fulfilling wishes of the people. In the same way, this Yantra is Mahadev's body and life will be put through Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. After this, 151 acharyas will invoke Mahadev by meditating and chanting on it. This Yantra will awaken and do good to India and Indians, Mahant Sahajanand said.
According to Mahant Sahajanand, if a pregnant person visits this Yantra, the baby in her womb will have a divine aura. A total of 11,11,111 Panchmukhi Rudrakshas have been placed under this Yantra which will be consecrated with mantras till Shivratri.
The Mahant said that one who wears a consecrated Rudraksha in a red thread around his neck can never fear death. Negative thoughts can never come to him and he will never have any suicidal tendency.
Mahadev, soul of Sanatan culture:
Astrologer Acharya Hare Krishna Shukla said this Yantra is being awakened with yantra, mantra and tantra. "Just like we need to construct a runway before a plane lands, this Yantra will work as a runway to get the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is the soul of Sanatan culture," Shukla said.
Sadguru Maa Usha, associated with Mahamrityunjay Yantra Research Institute, who is also an international healer, said this Yantra will remove depression and all kinds of negativity. The Yantra is a power source and any energy that comes within a few kilometres becomes positive, he said.
