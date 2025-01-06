ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh 2025 And Beyond: A Travel Guide To 9 Of India’s Mega Melas

India is a land where time seems to move to the rhythm of devotion and celebration. Among its countless festivals, melas hold a special place. For centuries, these massive fairs have been platforms for spiritual fulfillment, artistic expression, and economic exchange. Each annual gathering tells a story, a narrative woven into the collective consciousness of millions. With the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj set to captivate our imagination, let’s take a journey through some of India’s most cherished fairs.

1. Maha Kumbh Mela

When: Rotates between the four locations every 12 years. Maha Kumbh specifically occurs in Prayagraj every 144 years.

The Maha Kumbh Mela (which will grace Prayagraj in 2025) epitomizes India’s spiritual fervour. Pilgrims gather at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, believing that a sacred dip washes away sins and leads to salvation. It’s a monumental moment where spirituality, mythology, and humanity converge in a sea of saffron robes, chanting, and devotion.

2. Pushkar Camel Fair

When: November (on Kartik Purnima)

At Pushkar in Rajasthan, the serene waters of the holy lake reflect not only the domes of temples but also the vibrant chaos of one of the world’s largest camel fairs. Villagers gather to trade livestock, and pilgrims throng to bathe in the sacred lake, said to have been created by Lord Brahma. Beyond its spiritual essence, this mela celebrates Rajasthan’s rustic charm, with folk performances, camel races and a kaleidoscope of colours.

3. Ardh Kumbh & Magh Mela

When: January-February annually (Magh month). Ardh Kumbh every 6 years.

The Magh Mela at Prayagraj is like a scaled-down version of the Maha Kumbh, but no less significant. Pilgrims set up camp for weeks to perform rituals and penance by the sacred rivers, making it a deeply introspective experience.

4. Hemis Festival