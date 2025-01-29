ETV Bharat / lifestyle

CM Yogi Adityanath, Religious Leaders Advise Devotees To Follow Safety Guidelines After Stampede

CM Yogi urged Maha Kumbh devotees to follow safety guidelines and take a dip at nearest ghats after the stampede that killed at least 15.

CM Yogi urged Maha Kumbh devotees to follow safety guidelines and take a dip at nearest ghats after the stampede that killed at least 15.
Stranded devotees after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Prayagraj: Following the stampede in which at least 15 devotees are feared dead and several injured at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj early Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and religious leaders have urged devotees to prioritise safety by following official instructions. The incident, which occurred at the Sangam, has prompted authorities to reassess crowd management measures.

The incident occurred at the Sangam, where large crowds had gathered to take a holy dip on the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. Authorities are now focusing on better crowd management to prevent any further incidents.

In a social media post, CM Yogi Adityanath advised devotees to avoid overcrowding by taking their holy dip at the nearest ghat. "Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," he wrote on X. He assured that all ghats at the Sangam were open for bathing and asked people not to pay attention to rumours.

This guidance follows an early morning stampede in which at least 15 people are feared dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have both expressed concern and are closely monitoring the situation. Prime Minister Modi has assured full support from the central government, while Amit Shah has reiterated the commitment to providing any necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadrachaya Ji on Wednesday appealed to all devotees to not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat, urging them to stay in their camps for safety. In a video message, he said, "A large crowd has gathered, and for now, devotees should not leave their camps. Take the dip at the nearest ghat," he advised.

Religious leaders, including Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Paramath Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati, echoed similar sentiments, urging pilgrims to use the nearest ghats for safety.

