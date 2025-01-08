Know What Makes Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj Special

Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh, which is known as the world's largest Hindu festival, is set to begin in Prayagraj on January 13 and continue till February 26. Pilgrims across the world will gather here to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Noted spiritual leader Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, in ETV Bharat's special presentation, 'Ath Shri Maha Kumbh Katha' narrates the mythological stories related to Kumbh and Maha Kumbh.

The first part of this special presentation delved into the story of Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), its significance and outcome. The second episode is about the importance of 'Prayagraj Kumbh'.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj said that the term Prayag (derived from Prayagraj) means the king of pilgrimages. "There is a difference in a festival held at a common man's house and that at a king's palace. Similarly, when Kumbh takes place in Prayagraj, it takes the form of a grand festival that is organised with royal pomp and splendour," he said.

He said that Kumbh is organised in one of the four sacred locations, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain apart from Prayagraj, once in 12 years. First Kumbh is held in Prayagraj, two and a half years later, it is held in Nashik and around eight months later it is organised in Ujjain. After three years, Kumbh is held in Haridwar, he said.

He said that Ardh Kumbh is held in Haridwar and Prayagraj once in six years and Purna Kumbh is held in every 12 years in Prayagraj.

"Devotees, who are unable to wait for 12 years go to Haridwar and Prayagraj to participate in 'Ardh Kumbh'. They feel that by bathing in the sacred river they can get some of their sins washed," he explained.

Elaborating on the relevance of Prayagraj Kumbh, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj said that the mela spans across the a huge area and the highest turnout of pilgrims is witnessed here.

"Maximum area is allotted in the Ganga-Yamuna basin in Prayagraj, which is about 15 kilometres, for holding the Kumbh Mela. Nowhere in the other three sacred locations is the festival organised on such a scale. This is why the Kumbh Mela of Prayagraj is the biggest and most important festival, holding great religious significance for Hindus" Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj said.

He further said saints reach Prayagraj to meditate while majority of the people come here to participate in the mela and take holy dip.