Maha Kumbh 2025: 600, Including 100 Women Renounce Worldly Life, Initiated As Naga Saints

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, saw 600 individuals, including 100 women, initiated as Naga saints in a grand ceremony. Over 500 monks from Niranjani Akhara and about 100 from Juna Akhara participated in the sacred rituals on Sunday. This initiation marks their complete renunciation of worldly life.

The process began with the 'Vijaya Havan Sanskar' and 'Mundan Sanskar' (tonsure ceremony). After these preliminary rites, the aspiring Naga saints were taken to the banks of the Ganges for a ritual bath, accompanied by Vedic mantras. Speaking on the initiation, a senior saint from Niranjani Akhara said, "This transformation signifies complete detachment from worldly desires and a lifelong dedication to spirituality."

Under the Akhara's flag, the initiates performed rituals, listened to Guru teachings, and sang bhajans. Each monk and Sanyasin took an oath 108 times, pledging to renounce family life and devote themselves to the propagation of Sanatan Dharma. They vowed not to marry or return to domestic life, with violations leading to expulsion from the Sanyasi tradition.

The initiation of 100 women from Juna Akhara also drew attention. Their journey mirrored that of their male counterparts beginning with the tonsure ceremony followed by Vedic initiation on the Ganga's banks. The women who were initiated as naga Sanyasinis were granted the title of 'Avdhutani', after 12 years of serving under their gurus.

Rishi Bharti Ji Mahara of Juna Akhara said, "More than 100 women were initiated as Naga saints at Triveni Ghat during the Maha Kumbh. The initiation ceremony took place in the presence of Acharya Mahamandleshwar Avdeshanand Giri Maharaj and other Gurus. These women have pledged to renounce worldly life and dedicate themselves to serving Sanatan Dharma."

The Maha Kumbh continues to host daily rituals, attracting thousands of devotees and saints. The newly ordained saints will now dedicate their lives to religious service and spiritual enlightenment.