Maha Kumbh 2025: Railway’s Art Work Provides Aesthetic Look To Stations

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to provide an aesthetic look to stations in and around Prayagraj during Maka Kumbh-2025, several railway stations have been transformed into beautiful hubs with walls adorned with captivating murals inspired by Hindu mythology.

According to senior Railway officials, the themes have been chosen to provide a vibrant and mythological reflection here such as Ramayan, Krishna Leela, Lord Buddha, Shiva Bhakti, Ganga Aarti, and women empowerment to bring the city’s cultural and spiritual legacy to life, welcoming pilgrims with a vivid narrative of faith and tradition.

Railways are trying to enhance Prayagraj’s Charm for Mahakumbh 2025 by doing 'Paint My City'.

A painting done by Indian Railways (ETV Bharat)

In preparation for the grand event, Indian Railways has actively contributed to Prayagraj’s beautification under the 'Paint My City' drive, all railway stations in Prayagraj including Prayagraj Junction, Naini Junction, Phaphamau, Prayag Junction, Jhunsi Station, Rambagh Station, Cheoki, Prayagraj Sangam, and Subedarganj stations have been transformed into artistic hubs, senior officials informed.

"These wall paintings not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the stations but also reflect the soul of Prayagraj as a centre of spirituality and cultural heritage," they added.

The artworks depict the city’s deep-rooted traditions, including rishi parampara (sage traditions), guru-shishya lineage, and the harmonious blend of knowledge and renunciation, offering visitors a glimpse into its timeless essence. The vibrant murals on the walls of railway stations align with the larger effort to present Prayagraj as a city steeped in faith and tradition, ensuring that every corner resonates with the grandeur of Mahakumbh.

The Railways' efforts in beautifying these stations resonate with the spirit of Mahakumbh, creating a visually immersive experience for millions of pilgrims and tourists. By integrating art with infrastructure, the initiative ensures that Prayagraj’s cultural vibrancy leaves an indelible impression on all who arrive to partake in this historic event, the official pointed out.