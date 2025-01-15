ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj Becomes World's Most Populated City For A Day As 4 Crore Devotees Visit On Makar Sankranti

flower petals being showered on devotees gathered to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 ( PTI )

Prayagraj: The Makar Sankranti celebrations at the 2025 Maha Kumbh witnessed an extraordinary crowd, with estimates suggesting around four crore devotees participated in the Amrit Snan on January 14. According to the official figures, at least 3.5 people attended Amrit Snan, but the massive crowds visible across the city indicated that the number likely surpassed four crore, making it the largest gathering in a single day worldwide.

The number of visitors exceeds the population of major cities, surpassing Tokyo (3.7 crore population) and Delhi (3.3 crore population). It also sets a record for the highest number of people reaching a city in a single day. According to government reports, over 5.25 crore devotees visited Maha Kumbh over two days, with 3.5 crore taking the sacred dip on Makar Sankranti alone.

The surge in numbers surprised the authorities, as the initial estimate was that around two crore devotees would be needed for the day. Maha Kumbh Mela official Vijay Kiran Anand said that the situation required urgent adjustments in crowd management plans. He said, "Four emergency plans to manage the crowd were implemented immediately, which alleviated the pressure and ensured the safety of devotees," Anand said.

To manage the flow of devotees, authorities halted entry at major railway stations like Prayagraj Junction. Special arrangements were made to send devotees to their destinations via Mela Special trains and busses. Over 100 Mela special trains and over 500 buses were deployed throughout the night. North Central Railway's Public Relations Officer Amit Singh said that devotees were sent in batches, with additional holding areas set up to manage the waiting crowd.

Despite the massive crowd, the situation remained under control, with no major incidents or accidents. Mahakumbh Nagar's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna highlighted that the successful management was a result of the timely implementation of emergency plans, including maintaining order at holding areas and facilitating smooth transportation of devotees after their holy dip.