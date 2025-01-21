Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: PM Modi Likely To Visit On Feb 5, Shah Set For Holy Dip On Jan 27; Prez On Feb 10

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Maha Kumbh on February 5, two days after the third 'shahi snan', ritual holy bath, scheduled on February 3 on the occasion of Basant Panchami, sources said. His visit will be followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to attend the mela on January 27. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is expected to take part in the celebrations on February 1.

Shah will participate in the Maha Kumbh, according to his schedule, where he will be taking a holy dip at the Sangam, performing 'Ganga Puja', and holding meetings with officials.

Security agencies have increased vigilance in anticipation of his visit, with special surveillance at key intersections and event venues in the city. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam on February 1. President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to visit Prayagraj and she will visit the mela five days after Modi's proposed visit.

During her visit on February 10, the President is expected to participate in major events being held in the city. Administrative and security preparations are being strengthened to ensure smooth and secure visits for these leaders. Earlier on Tuesday, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela even as dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions did not seem to affect the footfall of pilgrims.

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days which will see four key Shahi Snans. Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - second shahi snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - third shahi snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 1.597 million devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the ninth day of the Maha kumbh. As of January 20, over 88.1 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.