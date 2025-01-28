Maha Kumbh 2025: Pilgrims Shell Out ₹1 Lakh For Flights As Airfares Skyrocket

By Surabhi Gupta

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which commenced on January 13 and is set to conclude on February 26, 2025, has drawn millions of pilgrims from all over India, notably a considerable number from Hyderabad. However, the journey to this significant event has been complicated by an alarming rise in airfares. Tickets for one-way travel from Hyderabad to Prayagraj now range between ₹28,000 and ₹1.02 lakh.

An examination of flight booking websites reveals that direct flights from Hyderabad are fully reserved until late February. Consequently, travellers have had to consider connecting flights as alternatives. For example, one option involves a five-hour trip with a layover of an hour in Mumbai costing ₹28,901 on January 29; however, this rises sharply to ₹36,901 one day later. Another possibility includes a six-hour travel time with two hours spent waiting in New Delhi for around ₹28,700 on January 29.

The dates of January 28 and 29 coincide with Mauni Amavasya, the most significant day for Shahi Snan witnessing extraordinary demand, resulting in soaring prices. According to findings shared by travel portal Ixigo, ticket fares for outings between Delhi and Prayagraj saw a notable increase of 21 per cent, surpassing ₹41,000 for return trips scheduled on January 28.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha pointed out the glaring difference in airfare rates during normal times versus now; typically fares hover between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 but have surged during the Kumbh festival period to between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000. He has called upon the Centre to take action against these excessive charges that he claims exploit individuals seeking spiritual fulfilment.

"The prices of Air-Tickets to Prayagraj have soared to unusually high levels compared to ordinary days. On behalf of all the devotees who wish to undertake the pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh, I urge the Union Government to intervene and stop airlines from charging exorbitant fees and taking advantage of the devotees. I request that flight prices be made more affordable for everyone attending the Maha Kumbh," Chadha said.

In addressing these issues raised by concerned parties about inflated fares, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held discussions with airline representatives at a high-level meeting.

Officials said that the DGCA instructed airlines to adjust their price structures appropriately while also boosting available flight capacity amidst increased demand conditions.

Consequently approved were an additional 81 flights destined for Prayagraj, bringing total offerings up to 132, in hopes of alleviating financial pressures faced by pilgrims while providing more cost-effective travel solutions.

Despite these interventions, concerns about unethical pricing persist. Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, slammed airlines for taking unfair advantage of the increased number of passengers, labelling the practice as "unfair and unethical." He emphasised that the occasion should be about hospitality and dedication, not profiteering.

"Not only is the state government taking full care of the service, security and facilities of the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh being held on the holy land of Prayagraj, many religious, social and service-oriented organisations and people are also engaged in service selflessly.

"But at the same time, some airline companies are taking unfair advantage of the increasing number of passengers and increasing the airfares wildly and charging exorbitant fares. Which is totally unfair and unethical. This is an occasion for hospitality, dedication and respectful hospitality and not for charging unfair fares," Vinod Bansal said on X.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has enhanced Prayagraj's airport infrastructure to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. The introduction of 17 new flights for the Kumbh season has increased the number of destinations served from eight to fifteen. Additionally, the airport has initiated night services after 106 years and collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide city bus services for last-mile connectivity.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu addressed the issue in a written statement during the winter session of Parliament. He stated that airlines have been sensitised to ensure reasonable pricing and to keep passengers' interests in mind.

The DGCA has established a Tariff Monitoring Unit to oversee airfares on select domestic routes to ensure compliance with declared fare ranges, Naidu had said.