Maha Kumbh 2025: Pilgrims Can Circumambulate 12 Jyotirlingas At Shivalaya Park In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: For the first time, pilgrims who arrive at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district for the Maha Kumbh will be able to circumambulate all 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva from newly constructed Shivalaya Park.

Along with taking a holy dip, devotees can also get a 'darshan' of the Jyotirlingas and five shrines of the country by boats.

Highlighting the grandeur and spirituality associated with Kumbh Mela, considered as one of the major pilgrimages of Hindus, the Municipal Corporation in Prayagraj has built a huge park from 400 tonnes of recycled iron junk.

'Samudra Manthan' at 'Shivalaya Park

This unique Shivalaya Park has been built on 11 acres of land in Arail in Prayagraj at a cost of Rs 14 crore. Around 22 artists and 500 workers were engaged in building this park. Set up on the theme of 'Waste to Wonder', this park is a symbol of art and cleanliness, municipal corporation officials said.

What's unique at Shivalaya Park is that it unfolds the entire story of 'Samudra Manthan' (or churning of the ocean), an episode in Vishnu Purana that symbolises the eternal fight between good and evil. Upon entering the park, one can witness a live scene of Samudra Manthan, where Nag Vasuki is seen churning the ocean with a rope between demons and god. The creations of Nandi and Trishul further enhances the grandeur of this place.

Entry fare at park

The entry fare for Shivalaya Park is Rs 50 but on weekends the tickets cost Rs 100. Entry is free for children aged below three years. This park aims at providing a grand religious and cultural experience to tourists.

Special arrangements for children

A separate zone has been created for children that includes 'Tulsi Van' and 'Sanjeevani Van' apart from food court and a restaurant. A symbolic river has been created around the borders of the map of India. While boating in this river, one will experience travelling the whole country. Also, one will be able to circumambulate the 12 Jyotirlingas and five shrines. These Jyotirlingas and shrines have been placed on the map at the locations where they actually exist.

The 12 Jyotirlingas

Somnath Temple (Gir Somnath in Gujarat)

Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple (Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh)

Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh)

Omkareshwar Temple (Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh)

Baidyanath Temple (Deoghar in Jharkhand)

Bhimashankar Temple (Bhimashankar in Maharashtra)