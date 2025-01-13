ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet Baba Mokshpuri, Ex-US Soldier-Turned Saint

Prayagraj: Devotees, saints and spiritual heads from across the world have gathered for the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Among the attendees is Baba Mokshpuri, a Mexican, who was once a soldier in the US army and named Michael.

Grief-stricken by his son's death, Michael took the path of renunciation and travelled to India, where his spiritual journey began. Michael was inspired by Sanatan dharma and soon started to be known as Baba Mokshpuri.

Journey from soldier to saint:

Baba Mokshpuri said he was once a common man and loved spending time with his wife and son. "I always loved to travel and joined the Army. But at a point in my life I realised that nothing is permanent and started my journey in search of salvation," Mokshpuri, said. He is associated with Juna Akhara and has dedicated his life to the promotion of Sanatan dharma.

The first time that Mokshpuri came to India was in 2000 with his wife and son. "That trip was the most memorable event of my life. During that time, I came to know about meditation and yoga. Also, for the first time, I learnt about Sanatan dharma. Indian culture and traditions inspired me. This was the beginning of my spiritual awakening, which I now think was a call from God," he said.

A major change came in Mokshpuri's life following his son's untimely death. The single incident helped him to understand that nothing is permanent in life. He sought refuge through meditation and yoga that made him tide over the difficult time.