Maha Kumbh Stampede: AFP Reports 15 Dead; Yogi Appeals Devotees Not To Go To Sangam Noj; Modi Monitoring Situation

Mahakumbh Nagar: A stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Mahakumbh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday left at least 15 people dead and many more injured.

The incident happened near crowded Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya holy dip in the early hours of Wednesday. The mishap occurred when a barrier broke, officials said.

Stampede-Like Chaos At Maha Kumbh (PTI)

"At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated," AFP reported citing a doctor at the festival site in Prayagraj, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media. The incident happened despite organisers installing hundreds of cameras and using drones and AI to track crowds.

Devotees after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (PTI)

Officials, however, have refused to confirm any fatalities with the officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana saying, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured". She said the situation was "not serious" and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Rescue teams were seen working with pilgrims to carry victims away from the site of the accident over ground strewn with clothes, shoes and other discarded belongings, AFP reported. The report said that police officers moved through the area carrying stretchers bearing the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets.

Bags and other belongings lying at the scene after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'. (PTI)

Dozens of relatives were anxiously waiting for news outside a large tent serving as a purpose-built hospital for the festival around one kilometre from the accident. Wednesday marks one of the holiest days in the festival, when saffron-clad holy men were due to lead millions into a procession of sin-cleansing ritual bathing at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

But instead officials were strolling the festival site with loudhailers urging pilgrims to keep away from the waterways. "We humbly request all devotees do not come to the main bathing spot," said one festival staffer, his voice crackling through his megaphone. "Please cooperate with security personnel."

Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Senior administrative and police officials along with the relatives of many injured reached the incident site.

A police official manages a crowd of devotees after the stampede. (PTI)

'There was no chance for escape'

Sarojini from Karnataka, a devotee who was present at the spot when the stampede occurred, said many people fell and the crowd went berserk. "We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, breaking down outside the hospital where many injured were taken. "There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman added.

Numerous pilgrims decided to make an early exit from the festival. "I heard the news and saw the bathing site," attendee Sanjay Nishad told AFP. "My family got scared, so we're leaving."

Stranded devotees are seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (PTI)

Akanksha Rana told PTI that the stampede began after some crowd control barriers collapsed. Pilgrim Malti Pandey said he was on his way to bathe in the river along a barricaded walking route when the stampede began. "Suddenly a crowd started pushing and many people were crushed," the 42-year-old said.

PM Modi reviews situation, speaks to Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reviewing the situation and has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath multiple times since this morning. The PM called for immediate support measures to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and address the overcrowding issues.

Modi is continuously monitoring the situation and has spoken to Adityanath at least three times so far. "PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures," an official said.

Yogi appeals devotees to not go towards Sangam

In the wake of the stampede, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to devotees to not go towards the Sangam Nose, and to carry out their bathing rituals at other ghats near the Ganga.

In a post on X, Yogi wrote, "Maha Kumbh-2025, dear devotees come to Prayagraj, Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Noj. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours."

Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is one of the most significant rituals of the Maha Kumbh. This year, the spiritual significance of the day was heightened by a rare celestial event, 'Triveni Yog,' occurring after 144 years, drawing around 10 crore pilgrims.

Wednesday's incident occurred near the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The Triveni Sangam is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'Moksha' or salvation.

Sadhvis and sadhus are seen on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj. (PTI)

On Tuesday, in view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims, the Mela authorities issued an advisory urging devotees to follow crowd-management guidelines for safety and convenience. Pilgrims were asked to use designated lanes to reach Sangam Ghat, stay in their lanes while approaching the bathing area, and avoid overcrowding at ghats after the holy dip. They were urged to proceed promptly to their destinations after the bath to ensure smooth movement.

Officials reminded the visitors to remain patient at barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding rushing or jostling to prevent accidents. The administration emphasised that all ghats along the 12 km stretch of Sangam are equally sacred, encouraging the devotees to bathe at the first ghat they reach to prevent overcrowding.