Maha Kumbh: Akharas' Heads, Naga Sadhus, Millions Of Devotees Take 'Amrit Snan' On Makar Sankranti

Mahakumbh Nagar: The saints of Akharas, Naga Sadhus and millions of devotees took ‘Amrit Snan’ of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti. Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Tuesday led the processions of the Niranjani Akhara for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The first 'Amrit Snan' is special in many ways. It took place a day after the first major 'snan' on Monday in the Sangam area on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'. Thirteen Akharas of seers from different sects are participating in the Maha Kumbh.

Renowned for its emphasis on yoga, meditation, and the pursuit of spiritual knowledge, Niranjani Akhara is one of the significant Akharas who participate in this sacred gathering. The teachings focus on the transformative power of inner exploration, guiding practitioners toward spiritual awakening.Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' chants could be heard as the devotees moved towards the bathing area in groups despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith.



"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said. Earlier the CM also wished the people of the state on Makar Sankranti, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state, all revered saints, devotees and followers on Makar Sankranti! This is a festival to express gratitude to the Sun God, the father of the universe."

Faithfuls take dip on Makar Sankranti. (ETV Bharat)

Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm aretake a holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, on Tuesday.

13 akharas participate

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

People in large numbers were seen arriving at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

The Maha Kumbh Mela administration has issued an order about the date, order and time for 'Amrit Snan' of 13 Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Monday.

This 'Amrit Snan' will be the first such 'snan' after the grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. (ETV Bharat)

The Akharas had received information about the dates of 'Amrit Snan' and their bathing order. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri told news agency PTI earlier that the first 'Amrit Snan' of this Maha Kumbh would begin at 5.30 am on Tuesday.

He also said the common terms such as 'shahi snan' and 'peshwai' associated with the Kumbh have been changed to 'Amrit Snan' and 'Chhavni Pravesh' respectively.

Asked what prompted them to coin the terminologies, Mahant Puri, who is also the president of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust in Haridwar, said, "All of us speak words in Hindi and Urdu. It cannot happen that we do not speak any Urdu word."

"But we thought that when it comes to our Gods, we should make efforts to have a name in Sanskrit language or have a 'Sanatani' name. Our intention is not to make it as Hindus versus Muslims," he added.

This 'Amrit Snan' will be the first such 'snan' after the grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, according to Ashutosh Varshney, the convener of Prayagraj-based Ram Naam Bank (an NGO).

"It is a divine coincidence that two 'snans' in the Maha Kumbh are on consecutive days. The major 'snan' of 'Paush Purnima' was on Monday while the Makar Sankranti is on Tuesday," Varshney said. "As a result of this, a large number of devotees, seers and commoners from different walks of life have already descended on the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.