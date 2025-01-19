Maha Kumbh 2025: Idol Akin To Ayodhya Ram Temple Installed At VHP Camp In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Pilgrims coming for Maha Kumbh are not only able to take holy dip but also have darshan of Ram Lalla in Prayagraj because an idol of Lord Ram akin to the one consecrated in Ayodhya Ram temple, has been installed here. This idol has been set up in Prayagraj in memory of the movement behind Ayodhya Ram temple.

The idol that is installed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir is made of black stone and depicts Lord Ram in his child form, carrying a bow and arrow. A similar idol has been installed by the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at their camp in Prayagraj.

Notably, Ram temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya last year and Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' was also done in a grand manner. Following which, lakhs of devotees had reached Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan. In a similar manner, pilgrims who have arrived in Triveni Sangam for the holy dip are also flocking to the VHP camp for Ram Lalla's darshan.

VHP members have set up a symbolic temple of Lord Ram at their camp, where they have installed this statue made of black stone. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), VHP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and many Hindu organisations fought several battles for 'Ram Janmabhoomi' and finally Ayodhya Ram temple was installed, Shivam Prayag, convener of VHP, Prayagraj said.

"It is due to these battles and the efforts of the Ram bhakts that the grand temple of Ram Lalla was built. Many difficulties were faced in the construction of this temple. To help people in understanding the movement and efforts behind consecrating Ram Lalla, this symbolic temple with Ram Lalla's idol has been set up in the camp," Shivam Prayag said.

Devotees visiting this camp expressed happiness after having Ram Lalla's darshan. They said it is an unbelievable experience for them to get the opportunity to see the wonderful child-form of Ram Lalla seated in the grand temple of Ayodhya in Prayagraj itself. They also said that they were feeling blessed after coming to this place, Shivam Prayag said.

A pillar has also been installed here in the memory of Ashok Singhal, a senior VHP leader. Information related to him, Ram Janmabhoomi movement and consecration of Ram Lalla have been given here.

Shivam Prayag said, "VHP struggled a lot for the Ram temple and was involved in the movement since the beginning. In memory of this, the statue of Ram Lalla has been given a place in the symbolic temple of the camp."