Maha Kumbh 2025: Here's A Complete Route Map To Reach Mela Ground In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: With only a few days left for the Maha Kumbh 2025, pilgrims have started reaching Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Sangam. For the convenience of devotees, Uttar Pradesh government has revamped roads and railways for the mala, which will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26.

Here's all you need to know about the routes available for reaching Kumbh Mela ground.

Additional flights for Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj airport is turning into an important destination as direct flights are being operated from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Guwahati. During the Maha Kumbh, more than 150 VVIPs will arrive at Prayagraj airport by private flights. As the airport lacks capacity to accommodate so many flights, arrangements are on to use air strips in districts around Prayagraj as well as neighbouring states.

13,000 trains from across India will ply to Prayagraj

Prayagraj railway station (ETV Bharat)

Indian Railways is running special trains for Prayagraj from different parts of the country in view of the Maha Kumbh. According to Amit Malviya, senior public relations officer of North Central Railway, over 13,000 trains from across the country will bring devotees to the Maha Kumbh.

Among these13,000 trains, there are 10,000 regular and over 3,000 special trains. These trains will be operational during the Maha Kumbh so that devotees coming here don't face any problem.

Online assistance to devotees

Senior public relations officer of North Central Railway, Amit Malviya said to ensure that devotees coming to Maha Kumbh do not face any inconvenience, the Railways has shared all information on the Rail Seva app and its official website. Along with this, pamphlets, written in different languages, ​​are being distributed at the railway stations. Colour coding system has been implemented at the stations in and around Prayagraj for a seamless movement to and from the Kumbh Mela grounds.

Over 7,000 buses for pilgrims

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will operate more than 7000 buses from all districts during the Maha Kumbh.

Sadhus have arrived at Kumbh Mela (ETV Bharat)

Apart from the Civil Lines and Zero Road bus stations built in Prayagraj, temporary bus stations have been built outside the city in Naini, Jhunsi and Phaphamau areas for the Maha Kumbh.

Apart from the small passenger vehicles available outside the bus stations, passengers will also be able to walk to the mela grounds. On the day of the main bathing festival, buses will not be operated from the Civil Lines bus station and Zero Road bus stations inside the city if the crowd increases. Rather, buses will ply from temporary bus stands built outside the city. However, on normal days, passengers coming by buses to Zero Road Bus Station and Civil Lines Bus Station will be able to go to the parking lot in the mela premises by passenger vehicles.

Entry points of the mela (ETV Bharat)

On the key days of the festival, public vehicles will run only close to the mela area and their operation can be stopped if there is a large crowd. On normal days, one will have to walk one kilometre to take a dip in Sangam, whereas on important days including Maghi Purnima, Paush Purnima and Mahashivaratri, one will have to walk for more than two kilometres.

How to reach mela ground from different stations?

During Maha Kumbh, trains will ply from nine stations in Prayagraj, namely Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Sangam, Rambagh City Station, Prayag Station, Subedarganj Railway Station, Chhinwki Junction, Jhunsi Station, Phaphamau Station and Naini Railway Station.

Prayagraj Junction (ETV Bharat)

Prayagraj Junction: This is the main railway station of the district and one can reach here from Civil Lines side or City side. After reaching Prayagraj Junction, devotees can reach Maha Kumbh mela ground via e-rickshaws, tempos and private taxis. After this, he/she can go to Sangam on foot to take the holy dip.

This is the main railway station of the district and one can reach here from Civil Lines side or City side. After reaching Prayagraj Junction, devotees can reach Maha Kumbh mela ground via e-rickshaws, tempos and private taxis. After this, he/she can go to Sangam on foot to take the holy dip. Chhinki Junction and Naini Station: Pilgrims reaching Chhinki Junction or Naini Station can reach the mela area by booking private taxis. After crossing the Yamuna bridge by an e-rickshaw, one will be able to easily reach the parking lot by passenger vehicles. From here one will have to go to Sangam on foot. After alighting at Chhinwki Junction or Naini Station, visitors can book a vehicle directly for Arail Ghat or they can first go to Naini by public vehicles and then from there catch a passenger train to Arail and reach near the ghat. From there, one can go to Arail Ghat on foot and then take a hired boat to Sangam.

Pilgrims reaching Chhinki Junction or Naini Station can reach the mela area by booking private taxis. After crossing the Yamuna bridge by an e-rickshaw, one will be able to easily reach the parking lot by passenger vehicles. From here one will have to go to Sangam on foot. After alighting at Chhinwki Junction or Naini Station, visitors can book a vehicle directly for Arail Ghat or they can first go to Naini by public vehicles and then from there catch a passenger train to Arail and reach near the ghat. From there, one can go to Arail Ghat on foot and then take a hired boat to Sangam. Ram Bagh City and Prayagraj Sangam: During the Maha Kumbh, it will be very easy for passengers alighting at Ram Bagh City Station and Prayagraj Sangam Station to reach Sangam. Prayagraj Sangam Station is considered to be in the mela premises itself and there will be no movement of trains from this station a day before and a day after the main bathing festivals. On other days, people traveling from this station can walk to Sangam and take a bath. On normal days, passenger trains can be found from outside this station to go near Sangam. Whereas passengers alighting at Ram Bagh City Station can go to Daraganj or the parking lot built in the fair area with the help of passenger trains. Then from there they can go to Sangam on foot.

During the Maha Kumbh, it will be very easy for passengers alighting at Ram Bagh City Station and Prayagraj Sangam Station to reach Sangam. Prayagraj Sangam Station is considered to be in the mela premises itself and there will be no movement of trains from this station a day before and a day after the main bathing festivals. On other days, people traveling from this station can walk to Sangam and take a bath. On normal days, passenger trains can be found from outside this station to go near Sangam. Whereas passengers alighting at Ram Bagh City Station can go to Daraganj or the parking lot built in the fair area with the help of passenger trains. Then from there they can go to Sangam on foot. Prayag Station: Similarly, the way to Sangam from Prayag Station is also easy. People can go to Bakshi Dam or the parking lot built in the mela area by passenger trains. On normal days, one can reach near Daraganj by passenger trains and then walk to Sangam. On the main days of the festivals, passengers will have to go to Sangam on foot as vehicles will not be available from the station.

Similarly, the way to Sangam from Prayag Station is also easy. People can go to Bakshi Dam or the parking lot built in the mela area by passenger trains. On normal days, one can reach near Daraganj by passenger trains and then walk to Sangam. On the main days of the festivals, passengers will have to go to Sangam on foot as vehicles will not be available from the station. Jhunsi and Phaphamau Station: After reaching Jhunsi Railway Station, devotees can go to the mela ground with the help of passenger trains. From there, one can enter the fair area on foot and reach Sangam by going passing by Akhara Marg, Triveni Marg, Mahavir Marg, Kali Marg and Mori Marg and them crossing the pontoon bridges built on the Ganga river. At the same time, passengers alighting at Phaphamau railway station will have to book private vehicles till the parking lot in the fair area and then walk to Sangam. Those alighting at Phaphamau can reach the parking built in the fair from there through the river front road built in Teliyarganj. From there, one can enter the fair and go towards Sangam via Nagvasuki Daraganj.

After reaching Jhunsi Railway Station, devotees can go to the mela ground with the help of passenger trains. From there, one can enter the fair area on foot and reach Sangam by going passing by Akhara Marg, Triveni Marg, Mahavir Marg, Kali Marg and Mori Marg and them crossing the pontoon bridges built on the Ganga river. At the same time, passengers alighting at Phaphamau railway station will have to book private vehicles till the parking lot in the fair area and then walk to Sangam. Those alighting at Phaphamau can reach the parking built in the fair from there through the river front road built in Teliyarganj. From there, one can enter the fair and go towards Sangam via Nagvasuki Daraganj. Subedarganj Railway Station: Subedarganj Railway Station has also been fully developed by the Railways and trains have started plying from here to many parts of the country. Passengers alighting at Subedarganj railway station can book private vehicles to reach Sangam and go to the parking lot built in the fair area. Along with this, passengers can reach the Civil Line side or City side of Prayagraj Junction from Subedarganj railway station through passenger trains. From where one can reach the parking lot in the fair area by passenger trains.

How to reach the mela ground from airport?

After landing at Prayagraj Airport, visitors can reach the parking lot via private taxis available outside the airport. This apart, city bus service is being run from the airport to the parking lot. Passengers can reach Jhalwa Chaufatka High Court or Prayagraj Junction by passenger vehicles available outside the airport, from where they will reach the parking lot.

Sign boards set up for devotees

After arriving at various stations and bus stands of Prayagraj, devotees will not have any difficulty to reach the venue of the fair. Boards have been installed at various places, displaying routes to reach Sangam. Policemen will be deployed on these routes and they will help the devotees. Also, many voluntary organisations have come forward to assist devotees.