Maha Kumbh 2025: Estimated Rs 3 Lakh Crore Business Boosts India's Economy, Says CAIT Secretary General

Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, is expected to generate a staggering business turnover of Rs 3 lakh crore from goods and services.
The event, which has seen an astounding attendance of over 55 crore devotees till Wednesday (Feb 19) noon, is one of the largest human gatherings in the world.
Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, in a statement on Wednesday, highlighted that the Maha Kumbh exemplifies the powerful connection between faith and the economy, underscoring the strength of India's Sanatan economy.
"The event proves that India’s Sanatan economy has deep-rooted strength, playing a significant role in the country’s overall economic framework," he said.
Originally, estimates suggested that the Maha Kumbh would attract 40 crore devotees, with business transactions worth around Rs 2 lakh crore. However, Khandelwal noted that due to unprecedented enthusiasm, the number of participants is now expected to reach 60 crore, pushing the business turnover to over Rs 3 lakh crore.
This has provided a significant boost to Uttar Pradesh's economy, generating new business opportunities in various sectors. More than 55.56 crore have participated since the start of Maha Kumbh.
Khandelwal also listed several booming sectors, including hospitality, food and beverage, transport, healthcare, textiles, media, telecom, religious offerings, and civic services that are experiencing significant economic activities. These sectors have also contributed to creating widespread employment opportunities, benefiting local and national economies.
He noted that the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh extends beyond Prayagraj, with neighbouring cities and towns seeing a boost in business activities. Pilgrims visiting religious destinations like Ayodhya and Varanasi have further fueled economic growth in these regions.
Khandelwal emphasised that Maha Kumbh 2025 is not only a religious milestone but also a major event shaping India's trade, commerce, and cultural landscape for years to come.