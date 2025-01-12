Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple Before Maha Kumbh

Varanasi: Ahead of Maha Kumbh, which begins on Monday in Prayagraj, Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder late Steve Jobs, reached Varanasi on Saturday. Powell, who offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, will attend Maha Kumbh, where she will do Kalpavas for 10 days in Kumbh. During the period, she will stay at the camp of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara. Kalpavas refers to a period when devotees resort to simple living, perform prayers and rituals. They also devote time to reading religious scriptures.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara said that the responsibility of the entire Kumbh is on the shoulders of Niranjani Akhara and a large number of people from every Akhara, saint sect and different places are coming to Kumbh. The government is making all efforts from its side, but we also have a responsibility. All the programs should be completed safely. For this, today we reached Varanasi to do subtle Abhishek and Darshan Puja of Baba Vishwanath. He said prayers have been made to Baba today for the successful completion of all the programs. During this, Laurene Powell Jobs had come to visit Baba Vishwanath in the Indian environment. She was wearing a dupatta on her head.

Giving details of her Vishwanath temple visit, Swami Kailashanand Giri said that Lauren took God's blessings from outside the sanctum sanctorum. "In our Sanatan Dharma, non-Hindus do not touch the Shivling. Keeping this in mind, she took darshan from outside," Giri said.

When alive, Steve Jobs was deeply interested in spirituality and used to visit Neem Karoli Baba for darshan and worship. This is the reason that after his demise, his wife also decided to spend her time at the Kumbh where she wants to get peace through prayers and rituals under the guidance of Kailashanand Giri.

Swami Kailashanand Giri said. "My disciple Maharishi Vyasanand Giri has come to India from USA. He has an ashram there. He will be given the title of Mahamandleshwar in Kumbh on Sunday. We have done formalities for this. People are seeking peace through religious practice. We are inviting everyone to Maha Kumbh."