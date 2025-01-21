Adani To Visit Maha Kumbh Today, Take Holy Dip In Triveni

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Adani Group, in collaboration with ISKCON, is also distributing Mahaprasad to 1 lakh people daily. Adani will also serve in the Maha Rasoi(grand kitchen).

Gautam Adani. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Prayagraj: Industrialist Gautam Adani will visit Maha Kumbh, which entered its ninth day on Tuesday. He will take a dip in the Triveni Sangam, From 10:30 am to 11:30 am, he will serve at the community kitchen (Bhandara) at the ISKCON pandal. After this, from 11:30 to 12:20 pm, he will visit the Sangam by VIP boat. Then from 12:25 to 12:45 pm, he will visit the Bade Hanuman Temple and offer prayers.

Adani Group, in collaboration with ISKCON, is also distributing Mahaprasad to 1 lakh people daily. Gautam Adani will also serve in the Maha Rasoi built near the DSA ground during his visit.

At the same time, battery-operated vehicles have also been provided by Adani Group for the people coming to the fair. A green golf cart service has been started near the centre established by ISKCON in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh site. The golf carts installed here are providing continuous services. From 6 am to late night, the carts cater to the needs of people. The elderly and children are taking full advantage of this free service. This service started on January 9. The service will continue till February 14.

One hundred and fifty quintals of vegetables are consumed daily in the kitchen. This Maharasoi of Adani-ISKCON is working completely on the theme of Green Food and Clean Food. The use of plastic or polythene is prohibited while cooking and serving food. All work is done organically. For example, a plate made of leaves is used to serve food. The plates in which food is served are purchased completely from local shopkeepers.

