ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Reasons For Stampede On Mauni Amavasya

Rescue operation underway after a stampede occurred on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj ( PTI )

Prayagraj: A stampede occurred in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. While the Yogi Adityanath government is tight-lipped about the number of casualties, news agency AFP reported that at least 15 people were killed.

Uttar Pradesh DIG Vaibhav Krishna told ETV Bharat that the government cannot tell the exact number of the deceased as of now.

Krishna asserted that the crowd was now in control and they could take the holy dip. Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri told ETV Bharat that fewer Sadhus will take the holy dip in the Sangam and there will be no celebration.

Eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat that when the stampede occurred devotees were asleep. They said that the devotees who were asleep did not wake up despite repeated announcements by the Uttar Pradesh Police and this led to a stampede.