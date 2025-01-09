3-Yr-Old Saint Shravan Puri Is Centre Of Attraction At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Saints from across the country have arrived at Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh that will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26. Among the seers and Nagas from the Juna Akhara, there is one saint who has become the centre of attraction.

This saint, named Shravan Puri, is only three years old. His guru, Ashtakoushal Mahant Sant Puri Maharaj said the child was handed over by his parents when he was three months old. Since then, the saints of the ashram have been taking care of him.

Whoever gets information about this child saint is reaching the Juna Akhara camp for his 'darshan'. Juna Akhara, where Hatha Yogi and others enjoy the limelight, child saint Shravan Puri have a different importance.

Devotees visiting Shravan Puri said God resides in children and when a child comes in the form of a saint, then their well-being is ensured. They also said this child saint possesses miraculous powers like those of sadhus. His daily routine and behaviour tells that he was a great spiritual man in his previous life, they added.

In 2021, parents of Shravan Puri handed him over to Dera Baba Shyampuri Ji Maharaj's ashram built in Dharsul area of ​​Fatehabad in Haryana. Ashta Kaushal Mahant Sant Puri Maharaj said, "The couple who came to the ashram had vowed to donate their first child. Following which, they came to the ashram and handed over Shravan Puri."

Mahant Kundan Puri, who was entrusted to take care of the child, said he has been looking after him for the last three years and he is serving and nurturing him as his 'Gurubhai'.

Ashtakaushal Mahant Sant Puri Maharaj said that Shravan Puri has been enrolled in a private school but is also getting simultaneous lessons in the ashram. The child accompanies the saints while they recite prayers and perform penance. Mahant Sant Puri Maharaj said Shravan Puri acts like a saint and his extraordinary talent often surprises them.

Mahant said unlike other children of his age, Shravan Puri prefers to eat fruits instead of chocolates. During worship, he sits quietly at the temple. He has only one child-like quality and that is his love for toys, Mahant said.