British Luxury Fashion House Vivienne Westwood Collaborates With the Ministry of Textile, Govt of Maha For Debut India Show

With Paris, Milan, London, and New York no longer the sole centres of high fashion, brands are increasingly looking to Asia for both inspiration and expansion. India’s skilled artisans, deep-rooted textile traditions, and growing luxury market make it a natural destination for global fashion powerhouses.

The latest among them is British luxury label Vivienne Westwood, with a show planned at heritage site Gateway of India on April 1, 2025.

In partnership with the Ministry of Textile, Government of Maharashtra, the show will feature their Spring Summer 2025 collection, archival designs, and a special capsule collection crafted from Indian textiles, including handwoven silks, Khadi cotton, and wool sourced from Khadi India and Aaranya, Gwalior.

The upcoming showcase follows Dior’s landmark pre-fall show in Mumbai in 2024, further cementing India’s status as a key player in the international fashion landscape. Once primarily seen as a manufacturing base, India is now attracting top luxury houses eager to engage with its rich design heritage and expanding consumer market.

The guest list is expected to include leading Bollywood actors, musicians, artists, and industry figures. Actress Kareena Kapoor recently hinted at her involvement, sharing a throwback Instagram post wearing a Westwood piece from a 2024 luxury event.

Much-loved British designer Vivienne Westwood breathed her last in December 2022, but her legacy continues through the iconic label. Known for her punk-inspired aesthetic and disruptive approach to fashion, she revolutionized British couture in the 1970s by blending historical influences with countercultural rebellion. She famously dressed the rock band Sex Pistols, pioneered deconstructed tailoring, and transformed corsetry into a modern statement. Over time, she bridged the gap between avant-garde fashion and mainstream luxury while remaining an outspoken activist for environmental and political causes.

Her brand’s expansion into India signifies the growing global interest in Indian textiles and craftsmanship, positioning the country as both a creative hub and an emerging luxury market. By integrating handwoven Indian fabrics into its couture collection, Westwood’s show reflects a shifting dynamic in the fashion industry, where heritage craftsmanship is being reimagined through contemporary global design. The upcoming showcase is both a tribute to the brand’s legacy of reinvention and an acknowledgment of India’s rising prominence in luxury fashion. As the lights shine on the Gateway of India on April 1, the show will mark a new chapter in the evolving relationship between Western couture and Indian craftsmanship.