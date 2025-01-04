ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Is Your Lucky Colour For 2025? Your Zodiac Sign Has The Answer

Discover which shades will bring you closer to success and joy this year with this quick guide.

Zodiac signs
Wear colours that align with your zodiac sign for good fortune (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The new year is here, and it’s time to take on new challenges, meet new people, and make your dreams come true. But did you know that your zodiac sign has a lucky colour for 2025 that could help you succeed?

According to astrologer Rahul Dey, wearing certain colours aligned with your zodiac sign can bring good fortune, happiness, and peace in various areas of your life, including relationships, career, and finances.

Astrologer Rahul Dey
Astrologer Rahul Dey (ETV Bharat)

Here’s a zodiac-wise guide to the lucky colours of 2025.

Aries

Aries, as the first sign of the zodiac, 2025 is your year to fight laziness and take action. Blue and yellow are your power colours, energizing you to embrace opportunities and overcome challenges.

Taurus

Taurus, this year brings emotional connections and financial prosperity. Incorporate blue and green into your wardrobe to strengthen bonds and achieve personal growth.

Gemini

Gemini, 2025 is all about self-improvement and success. White and orange are your lucky colours, encouraging you to embrace positivity and innovation. Wear these hues to make significant progress in your goals.

Cancer

Cancer, expect good news in 2025, especially in your career and finances. Green and purple are your auspicious colours, helping you stay balanced and determined as you achieve milestones.

Leo

Leos, relationships are at the forefront for you this year. Yellow and blue are your lucky colours, symbolizing harmony and strength. Gifts or outfits in these shades will bring you added luck.

Virgo

Virgos, 2025 promises success in every area of life, from investments to personal goals. Green and white are your colours of growth and clarity. Wear them to enhance your decision-making and attract abundance.

Libra

Libra, while this year is promising, it’s important to prioritize your health. Green and blue are your auspicious colours for peace and vitality. These shades will help you stay grounded and focused.

Sun signs
We are all made of stars (Freepik)

Scorpio

Scorpio, 2025 is your year for financial progress. Orange and green are your power colours, helping you attract opportunities and success. Add them to your wardrobe to boost your confidence and determination.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this year brings financial stability and countless auspicious moments. White is your lucky colour, symbolizing clarity and peace. Embrace this colour to attract good fortune.

Capricorn

Capricorns, you are set to prosper in 2025. Yellow and white will amplify your determination and bring harmony to your personal and professional life. Make these shades a regular part of your wardrobe.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this is the year to explore spirituality and introspection. Blue and black are your auspicious colours, guiding you to find balance and inner peace.

Pisces

Pisces, ruled by Jupiter, you’ll find happiness and peace this year by surrounding yourself with green and purple. These shades will help you stay optimistic and resilient as you navigate new opportunities.

(Note: Religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)

(Note: Religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)

