What Is Your Lucky Colour For 2025? Your Zodiac Sign Has The Answer

The new year is here, and it’s time to take on new challenges, meet new people, and make your dreams come true. But did you know that your zodiac sign has a lucky colour for 2025 that could help you succeed?

According to astrologer Rahul Dey, wearing certain colours aligned with your zodiac sign can bring good fortune, happiness, and peace in various areas of your life, including relationships, career, and finances.

Here’s a zodiac-wise guide to the lucky colours of 2025.

Aries

Aries, as the first sign of the zodiac, 2025 is your year to fight laziness and take action. Blue and yellow are your power colours, energizing you to embrace opportunities and overcome challenges.

Taurus

Taurus, this year brings emotional connections and financial prosperity. Incorporate blue and green into your wardrobe to strengthen bonds and achieve personal growth.

Gemini

Gemini, 2025 is all about self-improvement and success. White and orange are your lucky colours, encouraging you to embrace positivity and innovation. Wear these hues to make significant progress in your goals.

Cancer

Cancer, expect good news in 2025, especially in your career and finances. Green and purple are your auspicious colours, helping you stay balanced and determined as you achieve milestones.

Leo

Leos, relationships are at the forefront for you this year. Yellow and blue are your lucky colours, symbolizing harmony and strength. Gifts or outfits in these shades will bring you added luck.