The Wedding That Took 64 Years: A Love Story From Gujarat That Proved Commitment First, Celebration Later

This is the kind of love story that should have its own Bollywood adaptation, except that no scriptwriter could match the sheer joy of what actually happened. In India where weddings often take centrestage over marriage itself, Mrudu and Harsh of Gujarat did things a little differently. They didn’t wait for the perfect wedding day. Instead, they spent 64 years building a perfect life together. And then, when they least expected it, their grandchildren gave them the wedding they never had.

Their story began in the 1960s, when inter-caste marriages were more scandalous than revolutionary. Harsh (a young Jain man) and Mrudu (a Hindu Brahmin woman) met in school, exchanged handwritten letters, and dared to dream of a future together. But their love was met with the full force of social disapproval. Mrudu’s family was adamantly against the match, and when their secret romance was discovered, the couple was given a devastating choice: end their relationship or be cast out.

They chose love.

With no wedding, no blessings, and no financial safety net, they ran away; Mrudu wearing only a ₹10 saree, carrying nothing but the unshakable belief that love would be enough.

No Grand Wedding, No Regrets

And somehow, against the odds, it was enough.

They built their lives from scratch, finding strength in each other when the world seemed to offer them none. Without the grand celebrations of tradition, they celebrated small victories: first jobs, first home, first child.

Over time, something remarkable happened: love softened resistance. The families that had once turned their backs on them slowly came around, realizing that commitment mattered more than caste. Harsh and Mrudu raised children who grew up hearing their story, who watched them face every storm together, and who knew that while they had never worn garlands or taken seven sacred vows, they had lived every single one of them.

Now in their 80s, Harsh and Mrudu thought their love story was already complete. But their grandchildren had other plans. For their 64th anniversary, their family orchestrated the ultimate surprise: a wedding ceremony with all the rituals and traditions they had missed. For the first time in six decades, they were briefly separated, just like a bride and groom preparing for their big day.

Draped in wedding finery, they finally took their pheras around the sacred fire, not as young rebels defying the odds but as soulmates who had already proven their vows in every way that truly mattered.

A Love That Outlasted Time

Weddings are meant to be the beginning of a love story, but for Harsh and Mrudu, it became a celebration of everything they had already built. It wasn’t about tradition catching up with them, but about a lifetime of love finally being honoured in the way it always deserved.

Because in the end, they didn’t need a wedding to prove their love. But it sure made for a beautiful way to say “I do” again.