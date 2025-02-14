Valentine's Day Special: 5 Love Playlists That Match Your Romantic Vibe And Choice Of Music

Valentine’s Day without music is like a rom-com without a dramatic airport chase scene. You could sit in awkward silence at a fancy dinner, nodding at each other between bites of overpriced pasta, or you could craft a playlist so perfectly tailored to your relationship that it makes even the algorithm jealous. A good playlist isn’t just background noise; it’s a power move. It tells your partner, “Look, I know your taste in music and I respect it enough to pretend I don’t hate that one song you keep playing on loop.”
And let’s not forget the practical benefits. The right playlist can singlehandedly rescue a Valentine’s Day date from disaster. If the food is bad? At least Tum Mile Dil Khile is making everything feel cinematic. If traffic ruins your dinner plans? Just blast Nothing Else Matters and pretend you're in a rebellious road trip montage. If your partner starts a heated debate about whether Tum Hi Ho is overrated, congratulations! You’ve just set the stage for the kind of fiery, passionate argument that every great love story needs.
Valentine’s Day is the one day where the pressure to be romantic is at an all-time high. So, make one thing that actually sets the mood: The perfect playlist. Now, we know no two couples are the same. Some of you listen to indie pop; some of you headbang to hard rock together, and some of you live in a ‘90s Bollywood dream. So, here are five of them.
1. For the I-Pop Obsessed Couple
If your date nights include discovering new indie artists and your DMs are filled with Spotify links, this one’s for you.
Mood: Soft, heartfelt, and full of aesthetic Instagram story moments.
- Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Artists: Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad
- Husn
Artist: Anuv Jain
- Mastaani
Artist: Raman Negi
- Mann
Artist: Yellow Diary
- Dil Tu Jaan Tu
Artist: Gurnazar Ft. Kritika Yadav
- Teri Yeh Baatein
Artists: OAFF, Savera
- Kasoor
Artist: Prateek Kuhad
- Kahaani
Artist: When Chai Met Toast
2. For the Rom-Com Loving Couple
You adore each other and shower compliments the first chance you get. Love conquers all for you, song language no bar.
Mood: Butterflies, inside jokes, and stolen kisses.
- Perfect
Artist: Ed Sheeran
- You Belong With Me
Artist: Taylor Swift
- Just The Way You Are
Artist: Bruno Mars
- Iktara (from the film Wake Up Sid)
Artists: Kavita Seth, Amit Trivedi
- I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing
Artist: Aerosmith
- Lucky
Artist: Jason Mraz ft. Colbie Caillat
- Die With A Smile
Artists: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
- Blue
Artist: Yung Kai
- Until I Found You
Artist: Stephen Sanchez
3. For the 90s Bollywood Couple
If you believe Bollywood love peaked with SRK’s outstretched arms and Alka Yagnik’s voice, this is your moment.
Mood: Dramatic and pure nostalgia.
- Pehla Nasha
Film: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
- Tujhe Dekha Toh
Film: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- Tum Mile Dil Khile
Film: Criminal
- Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi
Film: Vijaypath
- Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye
Film: Jurm
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Film: 1942: A Love Story
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Film: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Lakhon Diwane
Film: Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi
- Chura Ke Dil Mera
Film: Main Khiladi Tu Anari
4. For the Hip-Hop Couple
If your idea of a love song involves sick beats and smooth bars, here’s something to vibe to together.
Mood: Street-style romance with a side of swagger.
- Lover
Artist: Diljit Dosanjh
- Payal
Artists: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Paradox
- Naina
Artist: Diljit Dosanjh ft. Badshah
- Aaye Haye
Artists: Karan Aujla, Neha Kakkar, Jay Trak
- O Sajna
Artists: Badshah, Divine, Nikhita Gandhi
- Hass Hass
Artists: Diljit Dosanjh, Sia
- Ishq Ter
Artist: Guru Randhawa
- With You
Artist: AP Dhillon
5. For the Rock ‘n’ Roll Souls
Because who said love songs need to be slow? If your ideal date involves going to a live gig rather than a candlelight dinner, this is your jam.
Mood: Electric guitars, intense eye contact and rebellious love.
- Do I Wanna Know
Artist: Arctic Monkeys
- Bulleya
Film: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Lover of the Light
Artist: Mumford & Sons
- Love is a Verb
Artist: John Mayer
- Say You Won't Let Go
Artist: James Arthur
- Something Just Like This
Artists: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- Tum Ho Toh
Film: Rock On!!
- All My Love
Artist: Coldplay
So there you have it. Five tailor-made playlists, because love isn’t one-size-fits-all. Pick your vibe, hit play, and let the music do the talking this Valentine’s Day. ️
Read more: