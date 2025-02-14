ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Valentine's Day Special: 5 Love Playlists That Match Your Romantic Vibe And Choice Of Music

Valentine’s Day without music is like a rom-com without a dramatic airport chase scene. You could sit in awkward silence at a fancy dinner, nodding at each other between bites of overpriced pasta, or you could craft a playlist so perfectly tailored to your relationship that it makes even the algorithm jealous. A good playlist isn’t just background noise; it’s a power move. It tells your partner, “Look, I know your taste in music and I respect it enough to pretend I don’t hate that one song you keep playing on loop.”

And let’s not forget the practical benefits. The right playlist can singlehandedly rescue a Valentine’s Day date from disaster. If the food is bad? At least Tum Mile Dil Khile is making everything feel cinematic. If traffic ruins your dinner plans? Just blast Nothing Else Matters and pretend you're in a rebellious road trip montage. If your partner starts a heated debate about whether Tum Hi Ho is overrated, congratulations! You’ve just set the stage for the kind of fiery, passionate argument that every great love story needs.

Valentine’s Day is the one day where the pressure to be romantic is at an all-time high. So, make one thing that actually sets the mood: The perfect playlist. Now, we know no two couples are the same. Some of you listen to indie pop; some of you headbang to hard rock together, and some of you live in a ‘90s Bollywood dream. So, here are five of them.

1. For the I-Pop Obsessed Couple

If your date nights include discovering new indie artists and your DMs are filled with Spotify links, this one’s for you.

Mood: Soft, heartfelt, and full of aesthetic Instagram story moments.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Artists: Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad

Husn

Artist: Anuv Jain

Mastaani

Artist: Raman Negi

Mann

Artist: Yellow Diary

Dil Tu Jaan Tu

Artist: Gurnazar Ft. Kritika Yadav

Teri Yeh Baatein

Artists: OAFF, Savera

Kasoor

Artist: Prateek Kuhad

Kahaani

Artist: When Chai Met Toast

2. For the Rom-Com Loving Couple

You adore each other and shower compliments the first chance you get. Love conquers all for you, song language no bar.

Mood: Butterflies, inside jokes, and stolen kisses.

Perfect

Artist: Ed Sheeran

You Belong With Me

Artist: Taylor Swift