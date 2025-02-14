ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Valentine's Day Special: 5 Love Playlists That Match Your Romantic Vibe And Choice Of Music

Instead of one generic Valentine’s playlist, here are five custom-made ones for different types of lovebirds.

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Valentine’s Day without music is like a rom-com without a dramatic airport chase scene. You could sit in awkward silence at a fancy dinner, nodding at each other between bites of overpriced pasta, or you could craft a playlist so perfectly tailored to your relationship that it makes even the algorithm jealous. A good playlist isn’t just background noise; it’s a power move. It tells your partner, “Look, I know your taste in music and I respect it enough to pretend I don’t hate that one song you keep playing on loop.”

And let’s not forget the practical benefits. The right playlist can singlehandedly rescue a Valentine’s Day date from disaster. If the food is bad? At least Tum Mile Dil Khile is making everything feel cinematic. If traffic ruins your dinner plans? Just blast Nothing Else Matters and pretend you're in a rebellious road trip montage. If your partner starts a heated debate about whether Tum Hi Ho is overrated, congratulations! You’ve just set the stage for the kind of fiery, passionate argument that every great love story needs.

Valentine’s Day is the one day where the pressure to be romantic is at an all-time high. So, make one thing that actually sets the mood: The perfect playlist. Now, we know no two couples are the same. Some of you listen to indie pop; some of you headbang to hard rock together, and some of you live in a ‘90s Bollywood dream. So, here are five of them.

1. For the I-Pop Obsessed Couple

If your date nights include discovering new indie artists and your DMs are filled with Spotify links, this one’s for you.

Mood: Soft, heartfelt, and full of aesthetic Instagram story moments.

  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Artists: Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad

  • Husn

Artist: Anuv Jain

  • Mastaani

Artist: Raman Negi

  • Mann

Artist: Yellow Diary

  • Dil Tu Jaan Tu

Artist: Gurnazar Ft. Kritika Yadav

  • Teri Yeh Baatein

Artists: OAFF, Savera

  • Kasoor

Artist: Prateek Kuhad

  • Kahaani

Artist: When Chai Met Toast

2. For the Rom-Com Loving Couple

You adore each other and shower compliments the first chance you get. Love conquers all for you, song language no bar.

Mood: Butterflies, inside jokes, and stolen kisses.

  • Perfect

Artist: Ed Sheeran

  • You Belong With Me

Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Just The Way You Are

Artist: Bruno Mars

  • Iktara (from the film Wake Up Sid)

Artists: Kavita Seth, Amit Trivedi

  • I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing

Artist: Aerosmith

  • Lucky

Artist: Jason Mraz ft. Colbie Caillat

  • Die With A Smile

Artists: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

  • Blue

Artist: Yung Kai

  • Until I Found You

Artist: Stephen Sanchez

3. For the 90s Bollywood Couple

If you believe Bollywood love peaked with SRK’s outstretched arms and Alka Yagnik’s voice, this is your moment.

Mood: Dramatic and pure nostalgia.

  • Pehla Nasha

Film: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

  • Tujhe Dekha Toh

Film: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

  • Tum Mile Dil Khile

Film: Criminal

  • Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi

Film: Vijaypath

  • Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye

Film: Jurm

  • Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Film: 1942: A Love Story

  • Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Film: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

  • Lakhon Diwane

Film: Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

  • Chura Ke Dil Mera

Film: Main Khiladi Tu Anari

4. For the Hip-Hop Couple

If your idea of a love song involves sick beats and smooth bars, here’s something to vibe to together.

Mood: Street-style romance with a side of swagger.

  • Lover

Artist: Diljit Dosanjh

  • Payal

Artists: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Paradox

  • Naina

Artist: Diljit Dosanjh ft. Badshah

  • Aaye Haye

Artists: Karan Aujla, Neha Kakkar, Jay Trak

  • O Sajna

Artists: Badshah, Divine, Nikhita Gandhi

  • Hass Hass

Artists: Diljit Dosanjh, Sia

  • Ishq Ter

Artist: Guru Randhawa

  • With You

Artist: AP Dhillon

5. For the Rock ‘n’ Roll Souls

Because who said love songs need to be slow? If your ideal date involves going to a live gig rather than a candlelight dinner, this is your jam.

Mood: Electric guitars, intense eye contact and rebellious love.

  • Do I Wanna Know

Artist: Arctic Monkeys

  • Bulleya

Film: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

  • Lover of the Light

Artist: Mumford & Sons

  • Love is a Verb

Artist: John Mayer

  • Say You Won't Let Go

Artist: James Arthur

  • Something Just Like This

Artists: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

  • Tum Ho Toh

Film: Rock On!!

  • All My Love

Artist: Coldplay

So there you have it. Five tailor-made playlists, because love isn’t one-size-fits-all. Pick your vibe, hit play, and let the music do the talking this Valentine’s Day. ️

