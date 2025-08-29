Lollapalooza India 2026: Headliners, Complete Lineup, Where To Get Tickets And Festival History Explained

Lollapalooza India 2026 has dropped its lineup, and it’s exactly the sort of chaos you’d expect when someone throws alt rock, R&B, EDM, J-pop, hip-hop, and Indian folk-metal into the same blender. Expect two days at the racecourse in Mumbai where you’ll leave covered in dust and sweat, and wondering if your hearing will ever come back.

Also read: Cult American Rockers Linkin Park Announce India Debut At Lollapalooza 2026 After 2 Decades Of Speculation

Dates And Venue

The festival takes place on January 24 and 25, 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, a venue that has now seen everything from horse racing to EDM drops. This year’s edition will sprawl across four stages, so you will be sprinting from Linkin Park to Kehlani to check if Bloodywood are smashing a dhol in time with a double kick pedal.

The Lineup And Headliners

Headlining, and finally fulfilling two decades of Indian fan fantasies, are Linkin Park. The same band whose songs you screamed into a Nokia flip phone circa 2004, now with new vocalist Emily Armstrong leading the charge. They’ve promised an India-first set as part of their From Zero world tour. It’s not hyperbole to say that this might be the most emotional set Mumbai has seen in years. Then there’s Playboi Carti, a rapper who somehow manages to sound like both chaos incarnate and a fashion week runway at the same time. Expect bass so heavy it could crack the nearby Bandra-Worli sea link.

Linkin Park (Getty Images)

Other names dotting the bill include YUNGBLUD, who basically makes every song sound like it should be scrawled across a high school notebook in eyeliner; Kehlani, bringing Grammy-nominated smoothness to balance out all that testosterone; and EDM darling Knock2, who will almost certainly make the ground vibrate enough to annoy at least three housing societies within a 10-kilometer radius.

Fujii Kaze, the Japanese pop star who’s selling out stadiums across Asia, is dropping into Lolla to remind you that language barriers evaporate once the synths kick in. Also on the list: American synthwave band The Midnight, LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, and Canadian indie-rockers Mother Mother.

Homegrown Artists

Of course, Lollapalooza India isn’t just about international imports. The local lineup this year is the most varied yet. Bloodywood, the Delhi metal band who made the words “Indian folk metal” go viral, are back for another round. Baalti will bring their irreverent dancey hip-hop, while Prithvi Presents will weave in traditional sounds. Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, and the much-streamed duo OAFF-Savera add indie credibility. Rising acts like MXRCI make the bill feel as fresh as it does nostalgic.

Then there’s the discovery stage: the part of Lolla where you stumble across someone you’ve never heard of and then can’t stop Googling. Expect names like Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Trance Effect. This is the equivalent of being given the mixtape you didn’t know you needed.

A Brief History Of Lolla

For anyone wondering how Lollapalooza ended up in Mumbai, here’s the quick primer. Founded in Chicago in 1991 by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Lollapalooza started out as a travelling alt-rock circus and slowly morphed into one of the world’s biggest multi-genre festivals. It’s where people first saw acts like Rage Against the Machine and The Strokes explode, and where you now catch a Billie Eilish one night and Metallica the next.

India got its first taste in 2023, when Mumbai hosted the festival’s debut edition on Asian soil. Since then, the lineup has gone from pop behemoths (Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Green Day) to indie darlings (Hanumankind), proving that the festival is willing to throw a little bit of everything at its fans and see what sticks.

Tickets And Prices

Festival tickets are already live on BookMyShow, who co-produce the Indian edition with Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. Early bird tickets priced around ₹6,999 are already sold out. You’re going to spend a lot more on overpriced beer, food, and possibly merchandise you’ll regret but cherish forever. Group packages are also up for grabs, because if you’re going to lose your voice screaming Numb, you might as well do it with more friends.

What Do Fans Expect?

For some fans, Lolla India 2026 is about seeing Linkin Park for the first time, 25 years too late but just in time to make all those teenage diary entries feel validated. For others, it’s about stumbling across the next big Indian indie act before they’re cool. For most, it’s about the thrill of standing in a Mumbai field with 30,000 strangers, all yelling the same chorus at the same time.

Lollapalooza is the annual reminder that music is one of the few things that can make Mumbai traffic, January humidity, and the price of water bottles at the venue all worth it.