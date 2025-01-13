ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Lohri 2025 Wishes: A Festival of Bonfires, Traditions And Togetherness

For Punjabis, Lohri is synonymous with songs, dance and community feasting. Read on for its significance, quotes and wishes

Happy Lohri 2025
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

As the sun dips below the horizon and the cold January air fills the night, homes across Punjab, Haryana, and parts of North India will come alive today with the warm glow of bonfires.

What Is Lohri?
Lohri marks the end of winter and celebrates the harvest of rabi crops, particularly sugarcane and wheat. It is deeply rooted in agrarian traditions, where the fiery bonfires symbolize the sun’s power and the promise of a fruitful season. The festival coincides with the sun’s journey towards the northern hemisphere, marking the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

For Punjabis, this day is synonymous with songs, dance and community feasting. The songs often narrate tales of Dulla Bhatti (the Robin Hood of Punjab), who stood up for the oppressed. His legacy is immortalized in every "Sunder mundriye ho" chant sung around the fire. As the festivities begin, families gather around a roaring bonfire. Offerings of sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak and rewri are tossed into the flames, accompanied by prayers. The evening transitions into spirited celebrations. Men and women dressed in vibrant traditional attire perform bhangra and giddha. Children run around collecting Lohri goodies from neighbours, echoing a charming version of modern-day trick-or-treating.

Dancing around a bonfire on Lohri
Dancing around a bonfire is the highlight of the night (Freepik)

Lohri Wishes

Lohri is a time to share joy, to reach out to loved ones, and to extend good wishes far and wide. Here are some thoughtful Lohri wishes to share:

“May the Lohri bonfire bring warmth, positivity, and prosperity to your life. Happy Lohri 2025!”

“As the flames of Lohri brighten up the night, may your year be filled with happiness and success. Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!”

“Let’s celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Lohri. May your family’s bond grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Lohri 2025!”

The Festival In Modern Times

In urban settings, Lohri has evolved but not lost its essence. While the towering bonfires may now be replaced by smaller, eco-friendly versions, the spirit remains intact. Even in apartments and housing societies, people gather to celebrate this festival of warmth and camaraderie.

In Bollywood, Lohri has long been a muse. Who can forget iconic songs like Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve or Veer Zaara's Lodi that have immortalized the festival’s exuberance? Films continue to showcase Lohri as a quintessentially Punjabi celebration, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

Few words capture the essence of Lohri better than this timeless Punjabi saying: Jehda saal Lohri manaun aaye, oh hamesha khushiyaan le aaye. (May the year bring happiness to those who celebrate Lohri.)

So, this Lohri, light a fire in your heart as well as in your courtyard. Share your Lohri wishes with those near and far, and celebrate the spirit of community.

Happy Lohri 2025!

