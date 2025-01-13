ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Lohri 2025 Wishes: A Festival of Bonfires, Traditions And Togetherness

As the sun dips below the horizon and the cold January air fills the night, homes across Punjab, Haryana, and parts of North India will come alive today with the warm glow of bonfires.

What Is Lohri?

Lohri marks the end of winter and celebrates the harvest of rabi crops, particularly sugarcane and wheat. It is deeply rooted in agrarian traditions, where the fiery bonfires symbolize the sun’s power and the promise of a fruitful season. The festival coincides with the sun’s journey towards the northern hemisphere, marking the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

For Punjabis, this day is synonymous with songs, dance and community feasting. The songs often narrate tales of Dulla Bhatti (the Robin Hood of Punjab), who stood up for the oppressed. His legacy is immortalized in every "Sunder mundriye ho" chant sung around the fire. As the festivities begin, families gather around a roaring bonfire. Offerings of sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak and rewri are tossed into the flames, accompanied by prayers. The evening transitions into spirited celebrations. Men and women dressed in vibrant traditional attire perform bhangra and giddha. Children run around collecting Lohri goodies from neighbours, echoing a charming version of modern-day trick-or-treating.

Dancing around a bonfire is the highlight of the night (Freepik)

Lohri Wishes

Lohri is a time to share joy, to reach out to loved ones, and to extend good wishes far and wide. Here are some thoughtful Lohri wishes to share:

“May the Lohri bonfire bring warmth, positivity, and prosperity to your life. Happy Lohri 2025!”