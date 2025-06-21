Priyanka Chopra's Latest Look On Jimmy Fallon's Talk Show Proves Why the LBD Is Still the Queen of Partywear, Tips On How To Pick Your Own

Priyanka Chopra knows how to throw a punch. Not just physically (as The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon recently found out), but sartorially too. While promoting her film Heads of State, Chopra stepped out in a black leather LBD so bold, so sculpted, we half-expected her to pull out a martini and declare world domination by Act Two. Her LBD was a mood, a mission, a full-throttle reminder that the Little Black Dress is still the undisputed MVP of every wardrobe.

In honour of Chopra’s “Bond Girl meets Bvlgari goddess” moment, let’s revisit why the LBD is timeless, and how you too can pick one that makes you feel like you're walking out of fashion week.

1. The Dress

The Little Black Dress is business in the front, party wherever you take it. Priyanka’s sleek, strapless leather dress had a plunging neckline. The choker was a deadly accessory. The fit was second skin, but breathable. A good LBD doesn’t beg for attention. It earns it, struts past it, and reminds attention who runs the show.

Priyanka walking out of NBC Studios in the US after the recording (Getty Images)

2. Choosing Your LBD

The beauty of the LBD is that it’s never one-size-fits-all. Maybe you want sleek leather and a neckline that could slice bread. Or maybe you’re more of a floaty chiffon with “champagne in hand” energy. Either way, fit is everything. Strapless is great for those who want to showcase collarbones and shoulders. Bodycon styles are ideal if you are confident about your frame and fitness level. A-line or ruched silhouettes are still sexy, but with space for snacks and feelings.

Tip: Try sitting, dancing, and maybe even lunging in the dress before buying.

3. Accessories

Let’s talk about PC's Bvlgari choker. It was bold, icy, and intimidating, like your most stylish friend’s cat. Paired with Priyanka’s dark berry lips and dramatic lashes, it elevated her whole look from “hot girl on a date” to “international woman of mystery.”

When styling your own LBD:

Go metallic: Silver and gold are always a win.

Big earrings or a choker—never both.

Heels that make you taller than your problems. Or at least than your ex.

4. The Makeup

Priyanka’s glam was classic bombshell meets modern screen siren: feathered brows, blush that looked like she just got complimented and lips that were very berry. You don’t need a full glam team. But a little shimmer, a confident pout, and carefully tousled hair never hurt.

In a world of fast fashion, unpredictable hemlines, and dresses that come with cutouts in places nobody asked for, the LBD is your safe space. It’s there for your birthday. Your break-up. Your date with someone who claims to “not believe in labels.” It hides the red wine spill. It elevates last-minute plans. It asks nothing of you but a little confidence and maybe some double-sided tape. You don’t need a red carpet or a Jimmy Fallon moment to wear one. You just need a reason to feel great. Because if Priyanka Chopra can walk out of a studio looking like that after punching Jimmy Fallon, you can absolutely wear your LBD like the style icon you were always meant to be.