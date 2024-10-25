5 Airports In India With Runways Shorter Than Your Morning Jog

India is home to numerous airports, catering to millions of passengers every year. While some boast expansive runways designed for large commercial flights, others are much smaller yet play a crucial role in connecting remote and hard-to-reach areas. Curious about the shortest runways in India that serve these vital links? Here’s a look at some airports with compact runways, enabling essential connections across challenging terrains and inaccessible regions.

1. Baljek Airport

Located in Meghalaya, Baljek Airport has a single runway and was inaugurated in October 2008, with construction costs totalling approximately ₹12.52 Crore. Spanning around 120 acres, its 1,100-metre runway is currently not operational, although the government has been working to attract small flight operators to resume services. Presently, the airport can accommodate ATR flights but requires an additional 60 acres to fully meet operational needs.

2. Balurghat Airport

Balurghat Airport is located 6 km from Balurghat and 34 km from Fangarampur in West Bengal. Originally a military airfield used by the British during World War II, the airport covers 132.66 acres today. Its single paved runway, 100 feet wide, has recently received an investment of around ₹11.35 Cr from the West Bengal government for upgrades, including an extended airstrip, improved passenger lounge, and modern air traffic facilities.

3. Kullu Manali Airport

Also known as Bhuntar Airport, Kullu Manali Airport has a runway length of 3,691 feet and is renowned for its challenging approach. Nestled within a deep valley and surrounded by towering peaks, pilots face a demanding landing experience here. Efforts by the Airports Authority of India to enhance connectivity to Kullu-Manali reflect the airport's significance in reaching this beautiful but challenging location.

4. Shimla Airport

Commonly known as Jubbarhatti Airport, Shimla Airport is about 22 kilometres from Shimla city in Himachal Pradesh. With a runway just 1,230 metres long, the airport faces various operational limitations. The terminal can accommodate 50 passengers for arriving flights and 40 for departing flights. Reviving air connectivity has been a priority, though efforts have faced challenges. Previously, Kingfisher Airlines operated a flight connecting Shimla to Delhi but faced obstacles due to the unique requirements of the location.

Shimla Airport (Getty Images)

5. Agatti Airport

Agatti Airport, built in 1987 and operational by the following year, serves as the only airport in the Lakshadweep archipelago. Its runway, spanning 4,235 feet, is crucial for linking this remote region to the Indian mainland. Operated by the Airports Authority of India, the facility includes a terminal capable of accommodating up to 50 passengers during peak hours, underscoring its importance as a vital connection point for the islands.