Lipscreen Is the New Lip Balm, And Rightly So | It's About Time We Protected Our Pout

We slather sunscreen on our face like it’s our job, we body butter ourselves into a slippery seal, and we have multiple “SPF sprays” that are really just glorified mists. But the one body part that’s been left high, dry, and sunburned? Our lips.

The very same lips we expect to flirt with, eat with, sip iced coffee with, and kiss our crush or cat with. We’ve been sending them out into UV war zones armed with… Chapstick. Enter lipscreens aka lip balms with SPF. They're like your regular gloss or balm, except they actually care about your skin's long-term health.

Why Your Lips Need Sunscreen

Most people don’t think about their lips when they think about sunscreen. Who puts sunscreen on lips? Turns out, we should. The skin on your lips is super thin and has no melanin. The skin on your lips is thinner and has zero melanin (the pigment that protects the rest of your skin from UV rays). That has your lips overworked, underprotected, and always about one bad decision away from peeling. According to dermatologists, sunburnt lips are real. They hurt, they crack, they can even increase your risk for lip cancer.