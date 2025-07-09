Lipscreen Is the New Lip Balm, And Rightly So | It's About Time We Protected Our Pout

We slather sunscreen on our face like it’s our job, we body butter ourselves into a slippery seal, and we have multiple “SPF sprays” that are really just glorified mists. But the one body part that’s been left high, dry, and sunburned? Our lips.
The very same lips we expect to flirt with, eat with, sip iced coffee with, and kiss our crush or cat with. We’ve been sending them out into UV war zones armed with… Chapstick. Enter lipscreens aka lip balms with SPF. They're like your regular gloss or balm, except they actually care about your skin's long-term health.
Why Your Lips Need Sunscreen
Most people don’t think about their lips when they think about sunscreen. Who puts sunscreen on lips? Turns out, we should. The skin on your lips is super thin and has no melanin. The skin on your lips is thinner and has zero melanin (the pigment that protects the rest of your skin from UV rays). That has your lips overworked, underprotected, and always about one bad decision away from peeling. According to dermatologists, sunburnt lips are real. They hurt, they crack, they can even increase your risk for lip cancer.
Your regular lip balm won’t cut it. That’s where lipscreens come in: lip balms that also have SPF. They protect you from sunburn, cracking, and even skin cancer. You get tinted ones, fruity ones, glossy ones... basically, all the fun stuff with actual health benefits. So next time you step out in the sun, remember to protect your lips too. They’ve helped you eat momos, ace job interviews, and say “I love you” they deserve a little SPF love.
Lipscreens are now chic, tinted, and non-chalky. The new generation of lipscreens comes in:
- Nude and tinted finishes
- Glossy or matte styles
- Vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly options
- Some of them even taste like chocolate
Pro Tips for Applying Lipscreens
- Reapply, reapply, reapply. SPF on lips fades faster than your will to work on Fridays. Reapply every two hours.
- Go for broad-spectrum SPF 30 or above even if it’s cloudy. UV rays don’t take days off.
- Layer under lipstick. If you absolutely must wear a matte red lip, apply a lipscreen first and then layer your lipstick.
- Night care matters too. Your lips need hydration after all that sun exposure. So slather on a nourishing lip mask at night.
