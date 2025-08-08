Step Into Abundance: A Simple Guide To The Lion’s Gate Portal That’s Open Right Now

The Lion’s Gate Portal is said to be one of the best times of the year to grow spiritually, make your dreams come true, and transform yourself. But it’s not an actual “gate” you can walk through. In astrology and spirituality, the Lion’s Gate is a special cosmic event that happens every year around August 8.

Here’s what’s going on in space:

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo (the lion—hence the name).

The super-bright star Sirius (called our “Spiritual Sun”) rises in the sky.

Sirius lines up perfectly with Orion’s Belt and the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

US-based activation teacher and spiritual guide Sarah Hall writes on her blog: “Every year around the 8th of August, Orion’s Belt aligns over the Pyramids of Giza in a potent cosmic energy shift known as the Lion’s Gate. During this alignment, our planet is flooded with high-vibrating source energy. This special infusion of source energy spurs on the expansion of higher spiritual consciousness within the human collective.”

In simpler terms, imagine the universe shooting a super-powered laser beam of positive energy straight to Earth, waking us up, helping us drop old baggage, and pushing us toward the best version of ourselves.

Why August 8 Is Such A Big Deal

The Lion’s Gate energy actually starts building from July 26 and continues until about August 12. But August 8 (8/8) is the peak moment. The number 8 is special: it’s the symbol of infinity (the loop that never ends), and it’s linked with abundance, success, and personal power in numerology. On 8/8, the Sun, Sirius, and Earth all line up in a way that boosts these qualities even more.

Think of it like a New Year’s Day for your soul... the perfect chance to let go of what’s been dragging you down and set powerful new goals for the future. During this time, you might notice:

Your intuition (gut feeling) is stronger

Sudden “aha!” moments about your life

Old emotions coming up so you can heal them

Crazy vivid dreams or signs from the universe

A strong urge to make a big change in your life

Many people believe this isn’t just random; it’s the high-frequency cosmic energy mixing with our own personal energy.

How You Can Use the Lion’s Gate Energy

You don’t have to be super into astrology to benefit from this. Here are some easy ways to tap in:

Set Your Intentions – Write down exactly what you want to happen. Be clear and specific. Visualize It – Spend 10–15 minutes imagining your goals as if they’re already real. Use Crystals – Stones like clear quartz, citrine, and lapis lazuli are said to boost energy. Get Outside – Walk barefoot on grass, sit in the sun, or watch the stars. Let Go of Negativity – Write down what you want to release and tear up the paper. Say Affirmations – Phrases like “I am ready for abundance” or “I align with my highest self” work well. Practice Gratitude – List things you’re already thankful for.

The Lion’s Gate Portal stays open until August 12, 2025. So sometime this week, light a candle, take a quiet moment, look at the sky, and be open to whatever good the universe wants to bring you. This is your moment to dream big, drop what’s been holding you back, and start your next chapter with confidence.

(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)