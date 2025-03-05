The 40-Day Pilgrimage of Lent Begins Today: Learn The Meaning of This Time of Fasting and Charity, Plus Pope Francis' Lenten Message For 2025

Today, Christians around the world begin their Lenten journey for 2025. Lent is a time of reflection, prayer, and preparation leading up to Easter. Whether through fasting, acts of kindness, or deepening one’s faith, Lent offers an opportunity for spiritual renewal. Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, has declared this year’s Lenten theme: “Let us journey together in hope.”

What is Lent?

Lent is the 40-day season of preparation before Easter, mirroring the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert. It begins with Ash Wednesday that is being observed today, and stretches across weeks of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving. Lent ends with the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent (Freepik)

But Lent is not merely about sacrifice. It is about transformation. It calls upon the faithful to strip away distractions, to seek out the places where the heart has hardened, to find in suffering the promise of redemption.

How Is Lent Observed?

Lent is observed through fasting, where many Christians give up indulgences (perhaps chocolate, coffee, or social media) as a way of practicing self-discipline. Others take on acts of service and charity, reaching beyond themselves to offer kindness where it is needed most. Some immerse themselves in prayer, seeking solitude with God, while others attend daily Mass or the Stations of the Cross, retracing the footsteps of Jesus in his final moments.

Yet, the heart of Lent is not about ritual; it is about intention. To go through the motions is not enough. Lent demands sincerity. It asks: What do you need to let go of? What burdens must you release? What parts of yourself need to be reshaped by grace?

A priest puts ash on the forehead of a devotee on Ash Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ranchi (ANI Photo)

One of the key pillars of Lent is almsgiving, which calls believers to be generous toward those in need. Almsgiving is more than just donating money: it is about sharing time, resources, and kindness with others, especially the poor and marginalized. It is an opportunity to reflect on the blessings you have and to practice selflessness by giving to those who struggle. Whether through supporting charities, volunteering at shelters, or simply helping a neighbour, almsgiving allows Christians to embody the love and compassion of Christ.

Pope Francis’ Message For Lent 2025

For Lent 2025, Pope Francis calls on the faithful to embrace this season not in isolation, but in community. His message, “Let us journey together in hope”, shows that faith is not meant to be walked alone. The Pope reflects on three key aspects of the Lenten journey:

Journeying Forward: Like the Israelites in the desert, we are all pilgrims moving toward freedom. This season is a time to reflect on where we are going. Are we standing still, afraid to move? Or are we ready to leave behind what weighs us down? Journeying Together: Lent is not meant to be a solitary road. Pope Francis urges believers to walk in solidarity, lifting up the weak, making space for those left behind, and building a world of greater understanding and compassion. Journeying in Hope: Lent is not a season of despair, but one of trust in God’s promise. The resurrection of Christ is the ultimate sign to the power of hope, the hope that love triumphs over death. Trust in God’s Mercy: Pope Francis says that Lent is a time to place our full trust in God’s infinite mercy. He challenges believers to reflect on whether they truly accept God’s forgiveness or if they try to carry their burdens alone. Are we seeking salvation with open hearts, or do we attempt to save ourselves through our own efforts?

Lent is an invitation to deepen our faith, to walk in the assurance that no suffering, no sin, and no darkness can separate us from the love of God. To embrace Lent is to step into the unknown with faith. It is to believe that beyond the desert lies the promise of new life, beyond the fasting is a feast, beyond the sorrow is Easter morning.