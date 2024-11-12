Lehenga with Sneakers? Gen Z Is Here to Rewrite Festival Fashion

The festive season is in full force, and the wedding season has just begun. The question hovering like an existential cloud over every young soul is, “What am I going to wear that says ‘I care, but like, not too much?’” In what sounds like a contradiction, the trending answer right now is: low-key yet luxe, Indo but Western, traditional but with a side of GRWM. According to a new dipstick survey by Indian wear fashion forecasters ICH NEXT, Gen Z’s relationship with Indian wear is positively fire.

According to the report, nearly 100% of Gen Z respondents have a soft corner for Indian festivals and traditions. The very generation known for phrases like “yeet” and for crafting elaborate Reels on midnight snacks has confirmed it loves to celebrate, dress up, and embrace family traditions.

Festive But Chill

For clothing brands wondering where this generation's loyalties lie, 42% of Gen Z would like a side of Indo-Western fusion with their festivities, while 37.5% are vibing with a “Low-Key Chic” look. Basically, they want to look like they just effortlessly rolled out of bed in a crop-top-lehenga ensemble that took hours to plan.

When it comes to rocking Indian wear, Gen Z has put its stamp on the fusion look. Gone are the days when traditional wear meant only saris and sherwanis. Now, we’re in an era where crop tops and lehengas are totally a thing, and kurta jackets over jeans are more than just an idea. ICH NEXT’s co-founder Anuradha Chandrashekar has observed that this generation isn’t interested in a full glam overload. Only 1% said they’re going full sparkle mode this season. Instead, they’re opting for a carefully curated mix that says, “I’m festive but chill.”

Think flowy skirts paired with your everyday white sneakers or an embroidered jacket over your favourite distressed jeans. It’s all about looking effortlessly put-together while sneaking in a statement. Celeb inspo? Look to Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt’s understated yet trendy Diwali fits that pair minimalist tops with ornate lehengas.

'I Woke Up Like This' Meets Festive Attire

It’s not all about fusion, though. 37.5% of Gen Z respondents are leaning toward a “Low-Key Chic” look. According to the ICH NEXT report, Gen Z is making a strong case for cotton kurtas, simple kurtis and unfussy dupattas that prioritise comfort without compromising on style. Imagine pastel kurtas with delicate embroidery, the kind you could wear to a brunch as much as a puja.

To nail this look, consider pairing a relaxed, monochrome kurta with a pair of slim pants, adding on a dainty nose ring or layered necklaces for a hint of glam. For footwear, a comfortable pair of juttis or even loafers will seal the deal. The vibe is, “I’m here for tradition, but also for the food and selfies.” Minimalistic yet rooted, this style reflects the millennial take on fashion but keeps it distinctly Gen Z in its subtlety.

Family First, Party Next

In case anyone’s wondering, the “family” card is huge here. 92% of respondents say festivals are family affairs, and 75% want to keep their family traditions alive when they grow up. Yes, party vibes are absolutely in the mix, but they come after a respectful nod to rituals with loved ones. Gen Z is redefining festive attire not as a grand production but as a personal expression of heritage.

So, when they show up for family pujas in lehenga-inspired skirts with denim jackets, or swap the traditional jhumkas for ear cuffs, it’s not rebellion, it’s remixing. As Kanika Vohra, ICH’s co-founder, observed, “Gen Z is out there busting myths. They’re redefining traditions to suit their own aesthetic but without disregarding the roots.” It’s less about “breaking away” and more about “reinterpreting.”

Low-Key Chic Styling Tips

If you’re ready to hop onto this Gen Z wagon of understated flamboyance, here are some tips:

Ditch the heavy-duty cholis for a well-fitted crop top or even a turtleneck sweater if it’s a winter fest. Add layered jewellery, and voilà, you’re ready for the gram.

for a well-fitted crop top or even a turtleneck sweater if it’s a winter fest. Add layered jewellery, and voilà, you’re ready for the gram. A skinny belt over the sari not only adds shape but gives you a ‘fit that’s Insta-ready. Throw in some clean, white kicks to complete the look.

not only adds shape but gives you a ‘fit that’s Insta-ready. Throw in some clean, white kicks to complete the look. Play with textures by pairing silk dupattas with cotton kurtas, or a velvet jacket over a breezy, flowy skirt. The key here is contrast.

by pairing silk dupattas with cotton kurtas, or a velvet jacket over a breezy, flowy skirt. The key here is contrast. Gen Z isn’t about heavy sets. Opt for a few statement pieces like a chunky necklace or a set of silver rings. Less is definitely more when you’re aiming for low-key chic.

like a chunky necklace or a set of silver rings. Less is definitely more when you’re aiming for low-key chic. Add an ethnic touch to denim. Think a simple white tank and blue jeans with an embroidered jacket, or pair a heavy dupatta with ripped jeans and heels.

For all the Internet noise around Gen Z’s “untraditional” ways, this report tells a different story. This generation isn’t just Instagramming festivals. They’re participating, reimagining and creating new norms around what “traditional” means.