Laurene Powell, Steve Jobs's Wife, Joins Maha Kumbh Festivities

Prayagraj: Devotees gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. ( PTI )

Prayagraj: As celebrations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 begin in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, many personalities from across the globe have been flocking to the ghats in the city, taking a dip in the holy confluence (Sangam) of Ganga and Yamuna.

The latest among many to attract attention at the Maha Kumbh festival is Laurene Powell, wife of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who has been participating in the cultural festivities. Reacting to this, Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Tuesday morning said that such was the tradition that those who have never seen it want to partake in.

"She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. However, she has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join," Giri told ANI.

He further said that Niranjani Akhara was preparing for Rajasi Shahi (Amrit) Snan, which is scheduled for today morning. Expressing gratitude towards UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrangements done by the government, Giri said that nearly 30 to 40 million people will take a holy dip.

"Our Niranjani Akhada is preparing for Rajasi Shahi (Amrit) Snan - something that is rare to even Gods... Today, almost three to four crore (30 to 40 million) people will take holy baths. Both the central and the state governments have done praiseworthy work. I thank CM Yogi Adityanath who is dear to me and also PM Modi - both of them are Dharmatma," the seer said.

With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.